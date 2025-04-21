Lawful travelers face consequences in America’s harsh border system

Last month, Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a medical professor at Brown University, was deported to Lebanon after an unexpected phone search revealed photos of a Hezbollah leader. The U.S. has classified Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, but Alawieh explained that the photos were shared in a WhatsApp group chat with her friends and family who were expressing their view of the deceased leader as a religious and spiritual figure.

Alawieh’s deportation, despite holding a valid H-1B visa as of March 11, exemplifies how bureaucratic overreach and politically charged immigration policy can lead to unlawful actions that harm innocent, law-abiding individuals.

The Trump administration denied allegations that immigration enforcement willfully disobeyed an order from a federal judge who had ordered a halt to Alawieh’s deportation. However, the administration did not explicitly state any reason for supporting her detainment. Hilton Beckham, the assistant commissioner of public affairs for Customs and Border Protection, explained that noncitizens seeking entry to the U.S. are responsible for establishing admissibility to the United States. Suitable eligibility requires proper documentation of a visa or other legal papers to establish a reason for entry.

Alawieh has lawfully established admissibility twice. In addition to the work visa she was traveling with in March, she gained entry to the U.S. on a J-1 visa in 2018. This allowed her to complete academic programs at the University of Washington, Ohio State University and the Yale Waterbury Internal Medicine Program before beginning her assistant professorship at Brown University.

For travelers and tourists who may not be familiar with U.S. laws, probing searches can be distressing and intimidating. Given that the Fourth Amendment establishes protections from unwarranted government intrusion — such as the probable cause requirement and the necessity of warrants — these protections should also cover travelers and nonresidents, regardless of their citizenship status. Simply because an individual is entering the country does not mean they are a threat or that they should forfeit their right to privacy and due process. Expanding these protections for nonresidents at the border would ensure that all individuals are treated equally within U.S. territory.

International travelers are becoming more aware of the Trump administration’s strict border regulations. New policies and other controversial deportations have led to growing worries over personal privacy and the lack of legal protection for noncitizens. More and more countries are warning their travelers of what to expect when visiting the United States, including New Zealand, Germany, Canada, Australia and Ukraine.

The administration is making the U.S. increasingly unwelcoming to foreign travelers in several ways. Countries like Denmark and Finland are warning their transgender and nonbinary travelers that their travel documents may be subject to increased questioning and that they may be denied permanent visa eligibility during the application process if they do not disclose their sex assigned at birth.

As the Trump administration’s strict border regulation continues to turn away international travelers for a range of reasons, it could potentially harm the U.S. economy by reducing tourism and global business. This approach may also lead to tensions between the U.S. and other countries, ultimately damaging the United States’ international reputation. That reputation is crucial for maintaining global partnerships such as trade agreements and military alliances, as it enhances our ability to shape global decisions and preserve our national interests.

The Trump administration’s border regulation, especially in light of Alawieh’s deportation, raises concerns for the rights of nonresidents traveling internationally — even those doing so legally. From damaging international relations to restricting cultural exchange, overly punitive policies have profound impacts that ultimately harm the U.S. global reputation and societal order.

The Fourth Amendment’s protections should apply to everyone equally, regardless of their citizenship status, guaranteeing that searches are conducted only upon probable cause or under a warrant. Enforcing this protection more broadly is necessary to prevent the government from abusing its power while preserving each individual’s privacy and ensuring justice to an equal extent.

Maya Berger is an Opinion Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at bergerm2@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley