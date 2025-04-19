‘White Lotus’ finale: fate strikes, forcing embrace of amor fati

Tensions in Thailand concluded in the third season of HBO’s acclaimed anthology series “The White Lotus” on April 6 with a gripping 90-minute finale titled “Amor Fati,” leaving viewers stunned and with lingering thoughts. Throughout the series, director Mike White has delivered weekly episodes full of suspense and dark humor, with each season centering on different sets of guests at the lavish White Lotus resort.

Season three presents a fresh ensemble of morally ambiguous characters as they navigate complex social dynamics. The eccentric guests — including the Ratliff family from North Carolina, a trio of childhood best friends, a couple motivated by vendetta and other notable characters entangled in the hectic realm of spirituality and class structure — enter Thailand as their form of escapism. The series incorporates Thai locals and resort staff to allow audiences to peek into the impact of culture clashes and power dynamics. As with previous seasons, this one centers on a critique of the wealthy and privileged.

As the season progressed, impending doom absorbed the White Lotus resort as the Ratliff family’s dysfunction unraveled with financial and legal strain. Audiences watched the patriarch of the family, Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), contemplate suicide to deal with these troubles. The trio of women — Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan), Kate Bohr (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie Duffy (Carrie Coon) — navigated jealousy and their surface-level, competitive friendship. Meanwhile, the relationship between Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) deteriorated as Hatchett remained determined to confront his father’s murderer. Class tensions rose while the resort staff witnessed the mania of the guests, all while a looming death threatened to tarnish paradise.

​In the finale, the idyllic Thai resort transforms into a stage for newfound understandings and tragic outcomes, showcasing the essence of the Latin phrase “amor fati,” which means love of fate.

The Ratliff family faces their awaited fate as Timothy overhears his family contemplating the idea of losing their wealth and comfortable lifestyle, explaining that they could not live any other way. Timothy contemplates a drastic act to protect his family from disgrace and monetary loss by planning to poison them with a piña colada concoction. His eventual hesitation outlines a deeper critique of how his wealth-driven identity can distort his moral compass.

His plan is inadvertently thwarted when his son, Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola), unknowingly consumes the tainted drink after making a protein shake the following morning in the same uncleaned blender where the poison was. He ultimately survives, forcing Timothy to confront his fate and live through the unfortunate consequences of his actions.

Lochlan’s intense desire to emulate his older brother Saxon Ratliff’s (Patrick Schwarzenegger) masculinity is what led him to make a tainted protein shake and bear the repercussions, as Saxon regularly makes them. This is a physical manifestation and portrayal of the lengths he has gone to mirror Saxon. In a previous episode, White shocked audiences when Lochlan and Saxon engaged in a brief and unsettling sexual encounter that irreparably damaged their bond. As a chronic people-pleaser, Lochlan believed this encounter would please his brother and make him appear more similar to him. White took this controversial step to expose the destructive effects of toxic masculinity and the dangers of losing oneself in the pursuit of someone else’s identity.

In the meantime, a moment of truth confronts the longstanding friendship between Lemon, Bohr and Duffy. After continuously being shady with one another, tensions finally subside as Duffy shares her troubles with finding meaning in life and comes to see the value of their friendship, allowing for a heartfelt reconciliation. Their reconciliation exposes the performative connection among aging women in a youth-obsessed society. This trio continues the amor fati concept of letting go while also exploring the complexities of adult relationships.

In an additional storyline, Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell), who returns from season one as a masseuse at the White Lotus resort, is now accompanied by her son, Zion Lindsey (Nicholas Duvernay). Together, they successfully secure a significant payout after Belinda agrees to stay silent about Greg Hunt’s (Jon Gries) involvement in the death of his late wife, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge), from the previous season. Convinced by Zion to finally pursue her dream of opening her own spa, she takes the money and parts ways with a romantic fling she had with her coworker in Thailand.

Her journey and acceptance of such wealth mark a turning point for her from a service worker to someone seizing control of their future. Belinda is reclaiming her agency as a strategic act of amor fati.

The finale climaxes with Hatchett’s confrontation with resort owner Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), resulting in a violent shootout that causes multiple deaths, including Hatchett, Hollinger and Chelsea. This tragedy serves as an example of the inevitable nature of fate and the unforeseen consequences of Hatchett’s desire for vengeance as opposed to acceptance.

In this climax, the storyline of the timid and nonviolent security guard, Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), and his relationship with another staff worker, Mook Sornsin (Lalisa Manobal), reached a pivotal moment. ​​Gaitok was faced with a moral dilemma when he chose to shoot Hatchett as instructed by Hollinger. After Sornsin previously expressed frustration with his passivity, Gaitok felt compelled to be a stronger worker and win her approval. This is what prompted his decision to shoot Hatchett, getting him a promotion and winning Mook over. Gaitok chose to abandon his moral code for personal gain, signaling his inauthenticity and how his desires have consumed him.

With striking cinematography and complex characterization, White makes bold choices to analyze social dynamics and create a satirical display of the wealthy. Each storyline explores how one cannot control their fate and how this vacation has irrevocably transformed their lives.

“The White Lotus” masterfully blends satire with psychological drama to capture the emotional and moral chaos that lies beneath the glamour and illusion of paradise. Every Sunday, millions of viewers have been drawn in by the intense suspense created by the slow-burning storyline of season three.

The finale has sparked a lot of discourse surrounding the show’s depth and narrative choices. Some critics and fans find the conclusion to lack full explanation and closure in some plotlines, while others view it as an intensive examination of fate and human nature. By ending on ambiguity and moral discomfort, White boldly presents viewers with the challenge of sitting in discomfort and reflection.

Ultimately, “Amor Fati” poignantly reminds viewers of how unpredictable life is, urging them to become more appreciative and content. It is vital to embrace one’s own destiny, regardless of how tumultuous it may be.​

Fiona Clancy is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at clancyf@uci.edu.

Edited by Drew Askeland and Jaheem Conley