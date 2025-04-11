Ensure LGBTQIA+ student safety: Implement SB 1491 at the UC

LGBTQIA+ students face unique challenges in educational institutions that impact their academics as well as their personal lives. A recent study from the UCLA School of Law found that 19% of LGBT students reported being bullied or harassed compared with just 5% of non-LGBT students. The same report found much higher rates of sexual violence among LGBT students, 11.8%, compared to 2% among non-LGBTQ students.

In a study conducted by UCLA student organization Survivors + Allies, most survivors identified as LGBTQIA+ and reported barriers to accessing resources that fit their needs.

Recent legislative actions have further marginalized LGBTQIA+ students with harmful consequences for their safety and well-being. In states where policymakers targeted LGBTQIA+ students through new laws, hate crimes doubled. LGBTQIA+ advocates across the country are warning of dire mental health impacts and spikes in discrimination after President Trump’s offensive rhetoric and actions to shut down freedoms for LGBTQIA+ people. These developments highlight the urgent need for inclusive policies and supportive resources to ensure the well-being of LGBTQIA+ students.

University of California (UC) students are fortunate to have LGBT centers on every campus, providing important resources and safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. However, staff at these centers are not confidential—they, like other UC employees, are what are known as “responsible employees.” This designation means that LGBT center staff are legally required to report to the Title IX office if they hear of gender discrimination or sexual violence among students they serve.

However, LGBTQIA+ students may avoid utilizing LGBT centers if they are concerned about confidentiality, which is particularly detrimental for survivors of sexual violence who already face significant barriers to seeking support. Many fear discrimination from institutions like the police, while campus resources such as therapists often lack the training to address their unique needs, leaving them feeling isolated.

Marginalized students are more likely to engage with confidential, trauma-informed services that affirm their identities. UC LGBQA students have reported distrust of non-confidential resources like UCPD and Title IX, instead seeking support from providers who reflect their identities and lived experiences. Despite this need, higher education institutions often fail to prioritize identity-specific care for survivors of sexual violence, sexual harassment and interpersonal abuse. This gap in support is especially concerning as federal protections for vulnerable students are increasingly under threat. It is imperative that universities provide accessible, affirming resources that help all students heal and thrive.

California’s Senate Bill 1491, signed into law in 2024, mandates a confidential advocate specifically for LGBTQIA+ students, ensuring access to identity-affirming support. Intended to place these resources in spaces where students already feel safe, such as LGBT centers, its implementation within the UC system falls short. Some campuses, like UC Irvine, have designated existing CARE advocates as the primary resource instead of placing advocates within LGBT Centers. This approach is inadequate, as CARE advocates are underfunded and may lack the shared identities or backgrounds necessary to provide truly affirming support. More must be done to align SB 1491’s implementation with its intent, ensuring LGBTQIA+ students have the specialized, accessible resources they deserve.

LGBTQIA+ students are more likely to seek help from advocates who reflect their gender and sexual identities. Placing designated confidential advocates within existing LGBT centers ensures access to tailored, identity-affirming healing services in spaces where students already feel understood and safe. Locating these advocates within LGBT centers streamlines access to care by reducing structural barriers, ensuring that LGBTQIA+ students receive the specialized support. While CARE centers are confidential and trauma-informed, they may not fully address the unique identity and healing needs of these communities.

Each UC campus has an LGBT resource center, but confidentiality policies vary, with UC Davis being the only campus offering confidentiality. This disparity highlights the urgent need for specialized, identity-affirming support across the UC system. To uphold SB 1491’s intent, UC must implement it through LGBT centers, ensuring LGBTQIA+ students have access to confidential, affirming resources. As federal protections for vulnerable populations erode, UC must lead in safeguarding LGBTQIA+ students’ well-being, closing the gap between policy and practice to foster truly inclusive, survivor-centered campuses.

Kalani Phillips, MPH, CPH is a fourth-year Public Health PhD student at UCI and a fellow at Survivors + Allies at UCLA (S+A).

Saral Patel is a first-year Master’s student in Social Work and Public Health at UCLA and an S+A fellow.

Atasi Singh is a first-year undergraduate Public Health student at UCLA and an S+A member.

Sara Wilf earned her PhD in Social Welfare at UCLA in 2024, currently teaches Sociology at Cal Poly Pomona, and co-founded S+A in 2020.

All authors can be reached at uclasurvivorsandallies@gmail.com.