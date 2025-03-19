Monetizing childhood & the costs of child stardom

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Nearly every child has dreamed of being famous, idolizing the celebrities they see on TV, in magazines or even on YouTube. However, the reality of being a child star should not be glamorized.

Many former child stars have opened up about their earliest years in Hollywood and its lasting impacts once they’ve reached adulthood. A majority of them have gone through horrific and traumatizing experiences that outweigh the allure of being young and famous.

A documentary entitled “Quiet on Set” revealed the exploitation of these child actors, with celebrities like Drake Bell speaking to the mistreatment and predatory behavior they faced on the set of youth television channel Nickelodeon.

The documentary exposed Brian Peck, a dialogue and acting coach for Nickelodeon, for sexually abusing Drake Bell. Peck was arrested in 2003 on 11 charges, including sodomy, lewd acts upon a child and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance. Nickelodeon’s Jason Handy and Ezel Channel were also revealed as pedophiles, engaging in such acts while working on set as production assistants. These appalling incidents demonstrate how the network hired abusers who took advantage of the vulnerable actors on set.

Although Nickelodeon is a network targeted toward children, its programs are filled with sexual innuendos and the sexualization of the characters that child actors portray. Dan Schneider, the creator and producer of the network’s most popular TV shows, has also been speculated to have a foot fetish, as there would be a bizarre focus on feet in many of the channel’s episodes that he produced. The repeated inclusion of these disturbing elements exposes young viewers to subtle yet pervasive forms of exploitation in media, making them more susceptible to inappropriate messaging.

Other childhood actors, such as Jennette McCurdy, have spoken out about the toxic work environments. McCurdy’s memoir entitled “I’m Glad My Mom Died” detailed how her mother forced her into fame at six years old and controlled every aspect of McCurdy’s life. This included what she ate, eventually leading to McCurdy’s sustained eating disorder. The vulnerability of minors and their lack of safety in Hollywood makes them ideal victims for abusers.

In the early 2000s, celebrities were heavily scrutinized in the tabloids. This type of journalism, based on the tabloid newspaper format, sensationalizes events and usually covers celebrity scandals. Young celebrities, especially former child stars, were often the victims of these tabloids. This era was truly damaging to young stars as paparazzi would constantly harass them to get stories, undoubtedly contributing to long-lasting trauma. This type of intense scrutiny tied their worth to public perception. Many internalized the idea that their value depended on their appearance, behavior and appeal, leading to issues such as anxiety and self-destructing tendencies.

There was a fascination with child stars who later engaged in more destructive behaviors as an adult. A prime example was Lindsay Lohan’s treatment by paparazzi and tabloids. When Lohan struggled with legal issues and rehab, tabloids turned her life into entertainment for readers. As she faced constant scrutiny, it only reinforced a cycle for Lohan that made it harder for her to recover.

Moreover, countless female celebrities faced unrealistic beauty standards, with unflattering pictures of them being published as magazine headlines body-shamed them. There was a clear disregard for the mental health and privacy of young –– especially female –– celebrities.

With the rise of digital content came the downfall of tabloid journalism and child television networks targeted. But this did not stop children from being exploited for fame and financial gain.

Family vlogging became a trend around 2016 as YouTube channels like The LaBrant Fam and The ACE Family went viral. A Pew Research study conducted in 2019 revealed that YouTube videos featuring children under the age of 13 receive more than three times as many views as videos without children. This statistic is particularly concerning as it suggests a high demand for content featuring young children, raising concerns for their privacy and exploitation. The overwhelming popularity of these videos exposes children to online predators, long-term emotional harm and an overall lack of agency.

These channels initially came across as wholesome, family-friendly content that simply aimed to document memories. Over the years, however, family vloggers have been called out for child exploitation, privacy violations and more.

Disturbingly, Ruby Franke, who ran the family channel “8 Passengers,” has been charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse. This highlights the fabricated image of wholesomeness pushed forward by family vloggers who prioritize fame over their own children, mirroring the treatment of child stars forced by their parents into Hollywood.

Even family vloggers who may be well-intentioned are still problematic, considering the large fan base that their children are exposed to.

Austin McBroom and Catherine Piaz, the ACE Family parents, have created Instagram accounts for each of their children. Their eldest daughter, now only 8 years old, has gained millions of followers on the platform. This is a huge violation of their children’s privacy, especially since the parents themselves have admitted to being targeted by stalkers. It is difficult to justify parents who continue family vlogging despite the dangers, emphasizing their thirst for profit at the expense of their children.

However, the issue has recently gained legislative attention. There is a new California law that protects the rights of child vloggers. The law includes the child’s rights to earnings, privacy protections and clear definitions of child labor in online content.

Former child stars have courageously opened up about their traumatizing experiences and called for stronger protections for children in Hollywood. The California Child Actor’s Bill protects child actors’ earnings, while the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union provides guidelines on protecting child performers from unsafe working conditions.

Despite the growing concerns and countless stories surrounding child stardom, there is much progress to be made as the laws put in place are severely limited. Surely, there are children who want and possess the talent to become stars, but the pursuit of fame should never come at the cost of their well-being.

Ultimately, childhood should be a time of playing, learning and growth — not a relentless pursuit of stardom dictated by adults. Until stricter regulations and stronger enforcement of labor laws are implemented, the dark side of child stardom will persist, leaving detrimental effects on many.

Deanza Andriansyah is an Opinion Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at dandrian@uci.edu.

Edited by Zahira Vasquez and Joshua Gonzales