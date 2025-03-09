The addiction to artificial authenticity in social media

Stardom and virality are desired by the masses. Relatable experiences — such as eating out or traveling — have become commodities to be sold for profit, taking away from the authenticity of our daily lives. In this digital age, when so many people are pressured by likes and followers, it seems almost impossible to truly live in the moment.

Social media was initially created to connect with people, but nowadays it seems to isolate them. The average screen time of teenagers in the U.S. is approximately seven hours every day. This gets more concerning when paired with the fact that TikTok, the internet’s most downloaded app, is an endless stream of short-form content, which significantly reduces people’s attention spans. Due to its design, studies have revealed that short-form videos are prone to excessive use.

Not only does addiction to this type of content cause physical distress, such as poor vision and decreased physical fitness, it also has very strong effects on mental health as well.

Research has shown that teens who spend over three hours on social media were more likely to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. Instead of connecting people with each other and fostering a strong and healthy community online, social media seems to isolate a lot of people — especially younger adults and children.

In addition, there is a great deal of hate speech and negative content on social media. There has been growing extremism on platforms such as X — formally known as Twitter — which creates a page of negativity for many users.

For instance, after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the app, there has been an influx of hateful and violent content. Researchers have found that around 67% of young adults have come across hateful and degrading writings or speech online. The more extreme effects of online hate lead to extremist and violent acts.

On a personal level, being exposed to so much hate on a daily basis causes depression, isolation, social anxiety and harms the psychological well-being of both observers and victims. Many individuals may feel more comfortable leaving hateful comments and posts due to the anonymity that comes with being a social media user. They may also be posting offensive content to bait for engagement, which undermines authenticity through curating a persona that will provoke reactions.

Social media used to be perceived as more authentic because platforms were primarily used to connect with close friends and family. This created a more genuine sharing of personal thoughts and experiences, as individuals were not obsessed with constructing the perfect online image or persona. The rise of trends further incentivizes people to solely post content that would cater to certain aesthetics, leading to a loss of genuine self-expression.

As of recent, trends such as the clean girl aesthetic have emerged and frequently been commodified. Trends like these are closely tied to consumerism, as they promote the idea that if you spend money on certain products, you will have the potential to achieve a specific aesthetic. Traditional marketing has transformed into brand partnerships with influencers who sell products in a relatable and seemingly authentic way, appealing to Gen Z. Beyond just investing in pricey makeup products, the “clean girl” aesthetic presents a certain lifestyle, which consists of yoga or pilates classes, Stanley cups and fitness wear from Lululemon or Alo.

Selfie culture has only risen in popularity since the early 2010s, peaking around 2016 when apps like Snapchat went viral. Posting selfies has also gained the reputation of being narcissistic and a sign of someone seeking social approval based on their physical appearance. On the other hand, many young people claim it to simply be a form of self-exploration or a digital diary. Nevertheless, with more users sharing their selfies, came the rise of beauty filters.

There is no doubt that this diminishes authenticity, especially when beauty filters and editing tools are taken too far, which erases every potential perceived imperfection. Filters can easily distort one’s perception of themselves, creating unrealistic and unattainable expectations. When celebrities or large internet personalities use filters and beauty enhancing tools to edit their pictures, it sends a message to young and impressionable youth that it is the standard they should strive for. It has been proven time and again that these tools negatively affect many young women and girls’ self-esteem.

Social media is no longer just a means of communication. Instead, it has become a virtual world filled with hate, consumerism and unrealistic standards. Overexposure to this inauthentic space could very easily lead to individuals prioritizing their ideal online image instead of maintaining and nurturing their real-world relationships. As we continue to utilize social media, it has become of utmost importance to take breaks and truly recognize its impact on our well-being.

Deanza Andriansyah is an Opinion Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at dandrian@uci.edu.

Edited by Zahira Vasquez, Xinyu Zhang