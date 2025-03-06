New Tate McRae album tops charts with a change in style

Three months after finishing her Think Later World Tour, singer-songwriter Tate McRae released her third studio album, “So Close To What,” on Feb. 21, featuring songs centered around love and healthy relationships.

Unlike her usual soft pop sound, in “So Close To What,” McRae dives straight into the dance-pop genre, something fans have only seen from a few songs from her previous album, “Think Later.” She first teased the new album in 2024 with the single “It’s ok I’m ok” during her Madison Square Garden concert, sending fans into shock with the track’s 2000s pop princess feel. McRae released two more singles before the album’s release, “2 hands” and “Sports car,” cementing the feeling that “So Close To What” would feature a more mature artist with a different sound from her previous work.

The song “Sports car” was first teased with an email from McRae’s newsletter linked to a new TikTok account she created, sending fans reeling as they theorized when the new single would be released. The song itself is incredibly catchy and with lyrics like “Hey, cute jeans / Take mine off me,” the album seems to be a little bit sexier, a change from McRae’s usual style. Ultimately, it has been entertaining to see more of McRae’s alter ego, Tatiana, emerge.

The album begins with the song “Miss possessive,” another addictive track that describes a girl trying to flirt with the guy McRae is seeing. With lyrics such as “Look at the floor or ceilin’ / Or anyone else you’re feelin’ / Take home whoever walks in / Just keep your eyes off him,” the song’s point is quite clear. The track also has a surprise feature from actress Sydney Sweeney, who opens the song with the spoken line “No seriously, get your hands off my man,” once again emphasizing McRae’s efforts to keep others from hitting on her boyfriend.

The third track off of this album is “Revolving door,” another song McRae teased right before one of her shows last year — and possibly one of the strongest tracks. It combines dance-pop and sad pop feels together, creating a beautifully written song about the self-doubt and confusion she felt going through a toxic relationship. These emotions can be seen in the lyrics “Tried to call you / Off like a bad habit / But I keep comin’ back like a revolvin’ door” and “Change my mind so much I can’t find it / I work so much, can’t be reminded,” which tell a heartbreaking story despite the song’s upbeat tempo.

“Purple lace bra,” the sixth song on the tracklist, has a hidden meaning. Lyrics such as “‘Cause my body positioning determines / If you’re listening” and “I been cryin’, I been dreamin’ / Yeah, I know that you look, but you don’t see it / Did my purple laced bra catch your attention?” give the impression that the song is about a man who only listens to McRae for her sex appeal.

In actuality, “Purple lace bra” is a message from McRae to the media, detailing how they have sexualized her since the release of the “It’s ok I’m ok” music video. She shared this before her album’s release on the podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, clearing the air on the song’s true meaning.

Another catchy and lyrically fun song from “So Close To What” is “Signs,” detailing the different cues she uses to reveal her mood to her partner. These signs give the listener insight into a girl’s mind and what they may look for in a guy. Lyrics like “That one look means ‘I wanna go’ / ‘I’m not mad’ means ‘you’re in trouble’” show the different signals McRae gives and what they really mean.

The album closes with “Nostalgia,” a sadder-toned song about looking back on life and how fast everything has gone. The beginning of the chorus — “‘Oh, where does the time go?’ / You never really know” — along with “Every time that I drink and heart that I break / It’s a truckload of regret and stupid mistakes,” convey the nostalgic feeling of recalling everything someone has done to get to a certain point. It is a beautifully written song, closer to what fans are familiar with from McRae’s discography.

All in all, “So Close To What” is a no-skip album with catchy lyrics and fun, dancey melodies. It is different from what fans have seen from McRae so far, but still an incredibly entertaining listen. The feeling of being in a healthy relationship, clapping back at the media and reminiscing on a past relationship are all common themes within these songs. Fans have not stopped talking about the new album, and can’t wait to see McRae perform it live on her upcoming Miss Possessive World Tour, which she announced in November 2024.

Jocelyn Cosgrove is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at jmcosgro@uci.edu.

Edited by Drew Askeland and Joshua Gonzales