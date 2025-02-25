Three bingeable TV shows on Netflix

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world, with 282.7 million people subscribing in 2024 to watch their favorite media. Catering to a wide variety of users, Netflix offers many different genres of TV shows, so finding the next binge worthy show can seem daunting.

Whether you’re looking for a TV show to binge over a few weeks or simply one to sit back and watch during meals, picking the right genre can be crucial. Second to action, drama has been ranked as the most preferred genre on Netflix, with 16.1% of subscribers favoring it in the first quarter of 2025.

‘Sex and the City’

“Sex and the City” has been a fan favorite since its release, with a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The franchise first aired on HBO in 1998 and more recently joined Netflix in 2024. The show consists of six seasons, ranging from eight to 20 episodes, each approximately 30 minutes long. It is also available on other streaming platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube TV.

The show follows the life of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a shoe-loving sex columnist, and her three friends — Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) — as they take on their 30s in late 1990s Manhattan. Some viewers say the show lets them experience New York, giving them a taste of the Big Apple through Carrie’s eyes. Others feel they are able to resonate with characters because of the varying archetypes.

Given its popularity, the common tropes and plot of the show have inspired many others. The “Sex and the City” franchise consists of three shows and two movies. The franchise expanded into a prequel series called “The Carrie Diaries,” which was originally released on The CW in 2013 and now streams on Tubi.

Just as avid watchers thought the youthful lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends had concluded, a new chapter was introduced with “And Just Like That…,” released on HBO Max in 2021. The series follows the new trials of this familiar group of characters as they navigate life in their 50s. So far, the show consists of two seasons, with the third set to premiere in 2025.

Full of feminine introspection, romance and drama, “Sex and the City” is a great show to binge-watch.

‘Younger’

The TV series “Younger” features protagonist Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old divorced mother who — after finding that getting a job at her age is harder than anticipated —decides to live a double life pretending to be 25.

Originally premiering on TV Land in 2015, the show was recently released on Netflix in 2025. Spanning seven seasons, each with approximately 12 episodes lasting 20 minutes, it’s an ideal choice for a long-term watch.

The show follows Liza’s naive perspective on millennial life as she adjusts to being 25 again, bringing with it all of the glamor and drama of youth: a complicated love life and a closet of secrets.

“Sex and the City” and “Younger” resemble each other in style, attracting similar audiences as both were created by Darren Star, who is also well known for his work on the hit show “Emily in Paris.”

Much like “Sex and the City,” “Younger” features a dynamic group of characters that resonate with a range of different archetypes as Liza and her friends navigate ageism, modern-day romance and the rapidly changing publishing industry in New York. The show follows Liza’s much younger coworker Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff), their eccentric younger friend Laren Heller (Molly Kate Bernard) and Liza’s artist roommate Maggie (Debi Mazar).

The show concluded with its final episode in 2021 but has continued to receive positive feedback from fans.

Darren Star has mentioned the potential for season eight of “Younger” to be released someday as a TV movie.

‘Dexter’

Another noteworthy watch on Netflix is the mystery drama “Dexter,” which was first released in 2006. Adapted from Jeff Lindsay’s first novel, the series has eight seasons with 12 episodes each, spanning 50 minutes.

“Dexter” follows a male protagonist of the same name (Michael C. Hall). A lovable character with a dark side, Dexter works to solve crimes for the Miami Metro Police during the day while committing crimes at night.

The series’s final episode aired in 2013 but was later extended with sequels, including “Dexter: New Blood” released in 2021 and, most recently, “Dexter: Original Sin” released in 2024 on Paramount.

While the “Dexter” franchise has received mixed reviews, it remains well made and long enough that it makes for a great binge-watch.

Netflix has an expanse of captivating series to watch, whether it’s the fabulous friendships of “Sex and the City,” the millennial spin of “Younger” or the dark drama of “Dexter.” These shows provide an abundance of content and are the perfect Netflix series to binge-watch.

Caroline Ambrose is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at carolisa@uci.edu.

Edited by Ben De Guzman.