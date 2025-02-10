Anteaters reveal breakfast favorites and hopes for healthier options

For students, breakfast isn’t just the most important meal of the day — it’s a race to the nearest cafe. When grabbing a quick bite or a bottomless latte, long lines and busy schedules make finding the perfect morning pick-me-up a challenge. New University spoke with students about the spots on campus that fuel their mornings, the reliability of these options and what they want to see added on campus in the future.

Second-year biological sciences student Madelaine Flasck commended MoonGoat Coffee Roasters as her favorite breakfast stop on campus for their quality espresso.

“I usually go to MoonGoat if I have time because they have some really good specialty coffees,” Flasck told New University.

MoonGoat Coffee Roasters opened its fourth location in University Research Park on March 8, 2024. Their company mission is to “Make Coffee. Better. Easier. Daily.” The cafe was founded with the desire to create a nostalgic coffee house experience. Their menu features flavored espresso and tea drinks like the “Figgy Pudding Latte” and the “Hulk Juice Matcha.” They also provide food options ranging from avocado toast to an Italian focaccia sandwich and smoked salmon bagel that students can grab before class.

MoonGoat Coffee Roasters offers fresh and convenient breakfast options but is located one mile away from Aldrich Park, making it difficult to access for students walking on campus. Despite that, since opening last spring, the coffee house has been the perfect solution for commuting students and a favorite for its diverse menu.

“I’ve been trying their different latte flavors. I recently tried the churro latte and I really enjoyed that one, so I would recommend trying that,” Flasck said.

Isabella Ududec, a third-year film and media studies major, attributed college as the reason for adding coffee to her breakfast routine.

“I’m not used to being a coffee girl, but ever since I came to college, I kind of started drinking coffee. I don’t like strong coffees, so I usually go for a blonde vanilla latte from Starbucks. Or I really love energy drinks, which is probably not too good for my health, but I love a Celsius, so that’s also like my go-to,” Ududec told New University.

Many students depend on caffeine because of the early mornings, busy days and long nights often experienced throughout college. When asked where her favorite place to get breakfast on campus is, Ududec praised the Student Center Starbucks for its atmosphere and versatile menu.

“It’s just such a vibe, a good study spot where you can also just grab your drink and a snack and be here for hours and lock in with your friends.” Ududec said. “I get a blonde vanilla latte, or when I don’t feel like getting coffee, I get a strawberry acai [refresher], but for food, I love the grilled cheese. I love the ham and cheese baguette.”

Fourth-year international studies major Lauren Martin agreed that the Student Center Starbucks is her favorite breakfast location on campus because of its efficiency and convenience.

“I would say the Starbucks, it’s convenient and fastest,” Martin told New University. “I always do a bagel because it’s simple and easy, or just like a croissant if it’s fast.” For her go-to Starbucks order, “I always go with a non-dairy sweet cream cold brew,” Martin said.

Ududec claims that her day is more productive when she eats a good breakfast or stops for morning coffee, but it is difficult with early classes and the packed schedules shared among college students. She commented on the difference that eating breakfast has on the outcome of her day.

“I love having breakfast, probably my favorite meal of the day, but unfortunately, I don’t always have the time to get breakfast or cook at home. I wish I did, but sometimes I have morning classes. I want to rush and I don’t have time, but definitely when I do have breakfast I feel like I have more energy. It’s a good day, you know?” Ududec said.

The breakfast options available to students on campus are utilized by many, often accumulating long lines in-store or lengthy wait times on mobile ordering platforms. Although these locations are widely popular and enjoyed, long wait times leave students with limited choices when they arrive on campus for the day.

“I remember one time I probably ordered my coffee 20 minutes before my class and I was so late, because the line was just like crazy long and they were taking forever,” Ududec explained.

Ududec emphasized that this was just one of many times when she was late because of long wait times at her breakfast stop. Flasck also agreed that the options on campus would be more reliable if they weren’t as crowded.

When asked if long wait times at campus dining spots deter guests, Flasck said, “Yeah, definitely, if I don’t wanna wait in line or if I know I have to be somewhere soon, I’d rather not risk being late, right?”

Because of these unpleasant factors, students highlighted additions they would love to see on campus in the future.

“I wish we had a cute little acai place,” Ududec said. “I wish we had more options, something more fresh.”

Flasck also suggested that students could benefit from healthier spots on campus that offer breakfast options made with fresh ingredients.

“I think it would be really cool to see some fresher options, like more fruit and yogurt, so maybe acai bowls. Or hot breakfast, somewhere that would sell maybe breakfast burritos.”

Melissa Mixon is a Features Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at mixonm@uci.edu.

Edited by Sofia Feeney