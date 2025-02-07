Country, soul and pop genres for Teddy Swim’s newest album

Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims released his newest album “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” on Jan. 24. The album is filled with emotion, soulful vocals and weaves a heartbreaking story through his lyrics.

Swims’ first album — “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)” — was released on Sept. 15, 2023, producing the hit single “Lose Control.” With the release of his second album, listeners can dive deeper into the emotions behind his songs and look forward to features from other music artists, such as GIVĒON, Muni Long, Coco Jones and GloRilla. Prior to the album’s release, Swims released the singles “Funeral,” “Bad Dreams” and “Are You Even Real,” which gave fans a sense of what the new album would be like.

Except for a few pop-sounding songs, the majority of the album draws primarily from soul and country genres. Mixing these musical genres enhances Swims’ art and almost adds a sense of mystery as to how his songs will correspond with different genres. His vocal range and country twang are enjoyable, making somber songs like “Northern Lights” even more deep and emotional, and songs like “Hammer to the Heart” even more fun to listen to. Swims’ lyricism also adds to the album, as it communicates all of these emotions that are jam-packed into each song.

The album’s first single, “Funeral,” showcases Swims’ songwriting and his ability to express complex emotions with upbeat tunes. The song features lyrics like “‘Cause you know I’ll never be the same / After tonight” and “Might as well be my last breath / You wore that little black dress to my funeral.” With these lyrics, it seems Swims is singing about the death of who he used to be, the birth of who he is now and the journey it took to get to this point after growing and healing from the past.

The first song on the tracklist, titled “Not Your Man,” is very similar to “Funeral.” It’s upbeat, with a catchy melody, pop undertone and stabbing lyrics such as “Pick a time you wasn’t lying, bet you couldn’t name me one” and “Once or twice ain’t nothin’ but a number / But you don’t say that you’re sorry now.”

While most of the album’s songs focus on the aftermath of a breakup, “Not Your Man” gives the listener a closer glimpse into Swims’ feelings of anger and betrayal towards a past partner. With lyrics like “This ain’t how you treat somebody you say you love / I gave you everything, it still ain’t enough” and “I’m not your man,” Swims realizes he deserved to be treated better by the person who supposedly loved him.

The seventh song on the album, “Northern Lights,” takes a different approach with feelings of heartbreak. It has a much sadder melody and reflects on the good times of a relationship after it has ended. Lyrics such as “We made big plans, they changed as we got older” and “I go back every night / I see your face in summer skies / I count the stars inside your eyes” reflect fondly on happier times, but ultimately understand that breaking up was for the best. Though it has a much sadder tone, Swims’ vocal range is showcased incredibly well, adding a great deal of depth, emotion and introspection to the song.

Closing out the album is “Hammer to the Heart,” another upbeat song. Swims describes the pull of a toxic relationship and the inability to leave without going right back. Lyrics like “Just when I think I’ve found the strength to go and push you away” and “I pull you in again, oh, I’m such a sucker for the pain” lead into an explosive chorus, illustrating that he recognizes what he is going through but can’t escape the allure and toxicity of the person he is with.

All in all, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” is a success for Swims and engages with listeners on many levels. Through his lyricism, Swims thoroughly tells the story of his journey from a breakup, going through the five stages of grief, and in the end, becoming a new person who knows his worth. It is an inspiring story to listen to and made even more enjoyable through the production quality. Mixing genres works well for Swims and helps fully express the meanings and emotions behind his songs. With the success of this new album, fans will surely be looking forward to what Swims has in store next.

