Asian hate is still overlooked

From LGBTQ+ representation to various cultural showcasing in movies, Hollywood has grown as a platform for marginalized groups to share their stories. Minority representation in Hollywood represents a shift toward a more inclusive and empathetic society.

However, representation in films is the bare minimum and we should be critical of how the industry depicts groups that have been historically oppressed. One should question how empowering these voices truly are, their authenticity and whether they might be causing more harm than good.

Although Asian representation in the media has improved in recent years, Asian characters are still often portrayed in a stereotypical manner. This depiction is strikingly evident in Western depictions of Asian men. Mickey Rooney, a white actor, played I.Y. Yunioshi in the iconic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” film with a very thick accent and exaggerated mannerisms. His portrayal reinforced the harmful stereotypes that were especially prevalent during the 1960s. Warner Oland’s performance in “The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu” had a similar effect, ridiculing Asian men for humor and entertainment.

Although these are outdated media representations, they are the root of modern-day discrimination and the emasculation of Asian men. Males from other minority groups face brutal discrimination, such as Black men who encounter hyper-masculinized and sexually threatening stereotypes. But Asian American males are often viewed as weak, passive and asexual — creating an emasculating image.

The use of yellowface in Hollywood involved ethnically white actors altering their appearance by darkening their skin and using prosthetics to portray Asian characters. This, along with the aforementioned depictions of Asians in movies, are instances of overt racism. Just like the discrimination against Asians during the pandemic, Hollywood was intentionally harming a minority group through mocking and dehumanization.

Although yellowface is no longer common in movies, the whitewashing of characters can still be seen today. The main character in the 2017 film “Ghost in the Shell” was played by white actress Scarlett Johansson. This sparked controversy, as the movie was based on a popular manga featuring a Japanese main character. The erasure of authentic and meaningful representation strips Asians of their individuality and humanity, further fostering ignorance surrounding Asian cultures and histories.

The fetishization of Asian women also remains a prevalent concern. During colonial periods, Western movies portrayed Asian women as exotic, submissive and hypersexual. During the Vietnam War, the U.S. military’s presence in Asia increased the commodification of Asian women. They used entertainment to depict them as compliant and available, fueling Submissive Geisha and Dragon Lady stereotypes.

This fetishization of the colonial era has transcended into modern-day social media with the Asian Baby Girl (ABG) stereotype. This term describes an East or Southeast Asian woman who wears a lot of makeup, attends raves and drinks alcohol. The ABG title contradicts the model stereotype of Asians. Instead of embodying the academically driven and hard-working Asian American, an ABG represents sexuality, beauty and agency. The stereotype implicates promiscuity, aggression and violence. Often, the title is prescribed to people rather than self-proclaimed in a joking or insulting manner.

Since the stereotype typically depicts younger Asian women as rebellious and hypersexual, many reject the label due to its objectifying nature. This stereotype hinders Asian women from cultivating their personal identity, as they would have the difficulty of choosing how they present themselves. Would they be considered an ABG? Or the nerdy and shy Asian girl? It seems as though Asian women have to fit into one mold or the other.

Covert racism describes subtle racial discrimination that disguises the perpetrators’ actions. It enables them to deny their discriminatory biases by masking them as unintentional or even justified behaviors. This makes it more difficult to confront the underlying racism. Covert racism can be observed in the stereotypes faced by Asian women. On Instagram, for example, the ABG hashtag has 1.1 million posts and many of them consist of comedy skits perpetuating the stereotype. Concealed in a comedic light, the infatuation with the term can inflict real harm.

In the article, “Don’t call me an ABG,” Elise Kim expresses her frustration with the stereotype.

“An ABG is essentially a concentrated term that represents one of the highly yet wrongly accepted ways of stereotyping Asian American women.” Kim explains. She discusses the term’s fetishizing nature and how most of its glorification comes from a white male audience. Although the term may have originally been coined to free Asian women from the submissive and nerdy stereotype, it has now been weaponized and overused to the point where it reduces their identity and individuality.

This is why movies like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” which include primarily Asian casts and crews, have gained the recognition they deserve. These movies depict Asian characters beyond stereotypes and create stories with depth — fostering a greater understanding and appreciation for the cultures. We should continue sharing authentic Asian stories, Asian perspectives and Asian voices.

It is clear that the treatment of Asians, whether in entertainment or the real world, has a lot of room for improvement. Harmful stereotypes and underrepresentation fuels biases and can extend into real-world discrimination. While progress has been made, we must consistently support diverse storytelling and amplify Asian voices to live in a world where Asians are treated with the respect and appreciation they deserve.

Deanza Andriansyah is an Opinion Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at dandrian@uci.edu.

Edited by Isabella Ehring