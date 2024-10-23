The success of the Popular University Encampment 

On April 29, members of the UCI community launched an encampment for Gaza, aptly titled “The People’s University.” The encampment followed a global solidarity movement, “Popular University for Gaza,” where both students and faculty demanded that their campuses divest from Israel due to its ongoing genocide in Palestine.

The encampment’s demands included divesting from entities with Israeli ties, investing said money into programs that would benefit disadvantaged students. Academics also urged UCI to disclose how it spent UCI Foundation grants and donations, to end all ties to Zionist organizations on and off-campus and to release a statement condemning the genocide.

Ultimately, UCI met none of these demands, and the encampment could be seen as lacking effectiveness with all the students’ efforts seemingly in vain. However, the solidarity cultivated by a shared desire to liberate others from an oppressive regime is enough for these protests to continue, even if they seem futile.

Despite suppression from UCI, students fighting for Palestine should continue, even if they do not see their demands being met.

The contentious relationship between Israel and Palestine has existed since Israel’s establishment in 1948, built on settler colonialism and the displacement of the Palestinian population that already occupied the land.

Protests against the Israeli occupation have been raging for years but garnered media attention after the attack perpetuated by Hamas, a Palestinian nationalist organization, on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since then, the Irvine Community With Humanity has been hosting weekly protests every Sunday in support of Palestinian liberation. During these protests, a burger shop suitably named “Gaza Burger” has been selling hamburgers to raise money for starving civilians affected by the war. The solidarity fostered through getting together, though not directly stopping the war in Gaza itself, is a valuable component of resistance. This strong sense of community is one of numerous reasons why students should keep fighting for the cause despite the lack of support from the City of Irvine.

The courage of these local activists to protest for such a noble purpose is evident, but the efforts draw similarities to UCI’s arguably failed encampment. Just as Irvine City officials refuse to acknowledge the Israeli-led genocide against the Palestinian people, the encampment resulted in nothing but a statement from Chancellor Howard Gillman condemning the actions of the protestors.

So why should one keep protesting if it does not yield favorable results?

The First Amendment right to peaceful protest has been cemented in our constitution for around 300 years. Though Gillman shut the encampment down, the voices of the student intifada were heard.

If the movement was significant enough to be shut down by UCI leadership, it shows that students succeed in spreading their message. This is why students need to keep fighting.

Many historical protests have been organized and consequently shut down. In the place of “success,” solidarity emerged. Similarly, the controversial yet influential “Black Lives Matter” movement garnered immense traction after the death of George Floyd. While calls to abolish the police were not heard, bail funds were created, mutual aid organizations flourished and racial justice broke out of the realm of taboos.

The solidarity built by community members fighting for a common cause is both inspiring and sparks hope for change. When individuals come together, their combined effort may result in someone in Palestine having one more meal for one more day.

In a city such as Irvine, where residents are often seen as robotic and complacent, it is important for residents to humanize their community. Breaking the stereotype of an artificial city poses a threat to officials, and that is what has to be done in order for people to listen. Governments benefit when people are being ignorant and compliant rather than educated and aware.

Gaza Burger showcases the benefits of protesting by simultaneously feeding protesters and fundraising for those in need in Palestine. There are underlying benefits to protesting that people might overlook, beyond having their demands met by an institution.

Students for Justice in Palestine at UCI is also hosting a fundraising event, selling keffiyehs — a traditional Palestinian scarf — to donate to the Middle Eastern Children’s Alliance.

There is power in coming together and organizing in order for those suffering under a genocidal regime.

The unresponsive nature of the demands may make the future of campus ties to Israeli arms seem bleak, but the solidarity fostered by so many different people and students is enough for the Palestinian fight to continue.

Rebecca Do is an Opinion Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. She can be reached at dort@uci.edu.

Edited by Zahira and Jaheem Conley.