‘My Old Ass’ is a masterclass in the coming-of-age movie 

Summer, a representation of freedom, fall, a symbol of change. These are central themes exemplified by Megan Park’s masterful coming-of-age film, “My Old Ass.” The film captures the magic that is the last summer in one’s hometown before college, with the surprisingly heartfelt element of time travel. The film premiered on Sept. 13 in select theaters, with a wider release following on Sept. 27.

The film kicks off with a camping trip celebrating Elliot’s (Maisy Stella) eighteenth birthday, in which she and her two best friends experiment with psychedelic mushrooms. The ensuing high results in Older Elliot (Aubrey Plaza) being struck back in time 21 years, and the two share a night of confounding realizations and warnings.

Older Elliot’s advice to her younger self falls into two main categories, the first being more wistful and reflective. She tells her to hang out with her brothers, to call her mom more and that healthy love feels safe and free. The second, which is much more pressing, is one that nearly every woman wishes they could tell their younger self: stay away from anyone named Chad.

The Chad archetype isn’t a good sign in any case. Culturally, a Chad is often perceived as a sleazy, manipulative and dim-witted young man who shows little regard for the feelings of others. Older Elliot’s valiant effort to discourage interacting with Chad feels almost too obvious. That is until the wise, kind and considerate Chad (Percy Hynes White) starts working on Elliot’s family cranberry farm.

If all notions of what defines an archetype can be so quickly subverted, then the Chad of “My Old Ass” is a prime example of such clever character creation. By Elliot’s standards, Chad appears nearly perfect, and their chemistry is almost instantaneous.

As an amateur mechanic, he is primed to help Elliot whenever her beloved boat’s motor fails. He studies biotech at the University of Toronto, where Elliot is headed in the fall, with the goal of developing new cancer treatments. Goofy and insightful, he quickly bonds with her family after being spontaneously invited to a barbeque dinner. If that wasn’t enough, his grandparents used to own a neighboring cranberry farm, which drew him to spend a summer in Elliot’s small lakeside town. It seems like fate is pushing these two together, yet Elliot feels a hesitation that goes beyond her older self’s warning.

Elliot’s evolving queer identity plays a central role in her inner conflict in this film. Before meeting Chad, she had only been attracted to girls. She had grown comfortable with that distinction, and her family accepted it. The immediate connection she feels with Chad — a bond that swiftly transcends platonic boundaries — shocks her system.

Elliot’s next step is to reach her older self by any means necessary. When texts and voicemails to her older self fail to provide clarity, she instinctively turns to magic mushrooms again. Instead of reuniting with her older self, Elliot’s second magic mushroom trip formulates a fantasy in which she serenades Chad with “One Less Lonely Girl,” exactly like Justin Bieber. This is equally hilarious as it is insightful, and it urges Elliot to accept her newfound attraction to Chad.

Viewers are left anticipating the moment that will uncover the underlying reason for Older Elliot’s warning. She does not speak ill of him, only lamenting the end of the pair’s time together.

Elliot is also able to teach her older self some unexpected wisdom. The youthful recklessness she gives in to is redefined as bravery. Chad’s sudden departure leaves her feeling regretful later, but her younger self strives to change her outlook if she can’t alter her future. Despite knowing how their story ends, Elliot wants to take the risk, believing that the bitterness of the ending won’t discredit the sweetness of the beginning.

The symbolism of Elliot and Chad’s first kiss is an excellent foreshadowing of the final lesson that Older Elliot learns from this experience. Taking place on a boat under a bridge, this event symbolizes the possible pathways for both Elliot and Older Elliot as they move on from this relationship.

Elliot could let that kiss pass her by, let it simply be water under the bridge to avoid all the pain that her older self tells her is coming. When we meet Older Elliot, she can’t seem to let Chad get swept away like that, but, by the end, she learns that moving on, as painful as it may be, is still moving forward.

At the end of Elliot’s present 18-year-old story, she leaves summer and her small town behind to chase the big city lifestyle she knows she will achieve, unburdened by the inescapable pain to come.

All in all, “My Old Ass” is an instant classic and an unforgettable coming-of-age film for young adults and late teens, imparting valuable lessons about letting life go on despite uncertainty in the future. The film compellingly acknowledges the unfortunate inevitabilities of growing older.

Everyone forgets their retainers, even when they’re Aubrey Plaza. Everyone turns into their moms. Everyone leaves and loses the home bases of their youth. If they’re lucky, everyone will love incredible people, and if unlucky, they’ll lose them at inopportune moments. Growing old is getting through whatever life throws at you, even if it’s coming face-to-face with your 18-year-old self.

Camille Robinson is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. They can be reached at camilllr@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn and Xinyu Zhang