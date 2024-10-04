YouTube University is unlikely to replace classrooms

The reality of YouTube serving as formal education for students is becoming more apparent as educational channels range from exploring complex mathematics to in-depth literature discussions. This growing library, with millions of videos on just about anything, has led to the platform being informally referred to as YouTube University. YouTube’s widespread availability allows instructional content to be globally accessible.

The inherent structure of learning on YouTube makes the platform a supplement for education, but it should not be a replacement.

It is undeniable that using YouTube for educational purposes offers numerous advantages, including fostering creativity, stimulating students’ interest and facilitating hard-to-observe experiences. A study from the National Library of Medicine explores how medical students view YouTube videos as an effective tool for independent learning and for enhancing their understanding of course content. Additionally, Nigerian Basic Schools are preparing for teachers to incorporate YouTube seriously into the school curriculum.

However, there are limitations. The Mimbar Sekolah Dasar journal notes the “risk of isolation, internet addiction, low productivity, poor use of English and grammar and psychological issues” associated with YouTube education. The study concluded that schools should ensure that YouTube videos do not completely replace the role of the teacher.

Although YouTube allows students to learn at their own pace and convenience, younger students often struggle to maintain discipline without a schedule. This style of learning is too unstructured to serve as a complete education. Students in a classroom setting apply their knowledge through assignments and exams, which is not the case for those solely relying on YouTube to further their understanding of a topic.

Exams are important to education because performing under pressure develops discipline and creates a competitive environment. Competition is a useful motivating force by challenging students and creating purpose in tasks. Grades do not necessarily have to be the all-telling measure of a person’s true intelligence, but good grades serve as an indicator of the knowledge one gains. A transcript is a solid measure of a student’s understanding of a subject, and it is proof that YouTube cannot generate.

Online learning such as Khan Academy include YouTube in their informal curriculum to supplement self-testing. However, while Khan Academy quizzes can reassure students of their understanding, unofficial quizzes will not have the same level of credibility as actual courses.

YouTube education is not as credible as graduating with a college degree because UC courses are composed of meticulously chosen material whereas online education relies on YouTube videos. Drafting a course at a UC school requires working with course content experts such as professors, subject department chairs and curriculum directors.

There is some learning that can only be gained through hands-on practice and training. While simulations on YouTube are available, in-person experiences actually enable students to put their knowledge into practice. For example, a physics student learning in-person how moving charges interact with magnetic fields attains a more valuable and memorable experience compared to watching through a screen. The experience of in-person labs in STEM education cannot be replaced by mere videos.

On the contrary, YouTube University offers subjects that traditional university education does not usually cover. Universities typically do not provide life skills courses such as how to file taxes or invest money, but YouTube can supplement this missing information. A 2021 survey conducted by OnePoll revealed that 81% of students wished they had learned more life skills, such as money management or mental health, before graduating.

The abundance of life skills courses makes YouTube University a great supplement for material that traditional universities lack, but the platform still cannot fully substitute for university learning.

A formal university curriculum could never be replaced by YouTube education due to the lack of source verification on videos produced. According to research published in the medical journal BMC, YouTube videos have proven to be unreliable when it comes to medical and health-related information.

Viewers should understand that the quality of a video should not be determined solely by popularity-driven metrics, such as likes and views. The algorithm of YouTube does not popularize videos based on expert verification but rather viewer engagement. Basing a video’s credibility on its popularity is a problem because the content, though popular, is unfiltered. An actual course in school has an approved curriculum with edited, published books, and YouTube University lacks this level of credence.

Controversy surrounding whether or not one’s YouTube-gained knowledge matches a college-earned degree will continue. YouTube serves as a powerful tool, but the value of traditional learning is irreplaceable.

Taryn Ogasawara is an Opinion Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. She can be reached at ogasawat@uci.edu.

Edited by Zahira Vasquez and Jaheem Conley.