The Beach Boys’ ‘Endless Summer Gold’ Tour is a blast

If you could describe The Beach Boys in one word, what would it be?

“Nostalgic.”

That’s how The Beach Boys fan James Ellis responded in an interview with New University, with nostalgia palpable at The Beach Boys’ Aug. 27 “Endless Summer Gold” concert in Redding, Calif. The show opened with a montage of clips chronicling the band’s heyday, reminding the audience of a time when they were the preeminent force in pop. The crowd was filled with mostly elderly couples and even solitary concert-goers, most of whom would have only been children at the height of the band’s popularity.

The first half of the show highlighted hits from the earliest period of The Beach Boys’ music. Surf-rock classics such as “Surfin’ Safari” and “Surfin’ USA” were given the full concert treatment, with booming instrumentation that transformed the chill songs into rock anthems.

Remaining original members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston brought as much enthusiasm as they could muster, but it’s clear they aren’t the performers they once were. Fortunately, the rest of the band brought a great energy to the stage, delivering lively and entertaining performances with each song. Though The Beach Boys’ music is quite old school, it held up well in a live setting. Every chorus, refrain and guitar solo served as a reminder of the catchy song composition that put them on the map.

Many of the songs utilized a similar sonic style which sometimes felt a bit repetitive. Slower cuts like “In My Room” and “Don’t Worry Baby” were refreshing palate cleansers that displayed the band’s emotional capabilities. The first half closed out with a set of five car-centric songs, including “Little Deuce Coupe” and “I Get Around.”

To many, The Beach Boys’ music represents the simpler joys of life.

“It doesn’t change, it stands the test of time. We can all relate to you know beaches, cars, girls,” Ellis said.

It seems that this is the legacy of the band, at least to casual music listeners. But “The Beach Boys” documentary, previewed before the second half and accessible through Disney+, tells a more complex story.

“I wanted to write some songs that reflected how I really felt, rather than just car songs, surf songs — something more introspective,” said Brian Wilson in the documentary.

Wilson is a founding member of The Beach Boys, often recognized as the “genius” of the group. He was the creative mind behind their 1966 album “Pet Sounds,” a lyrical and sonic transformation for The Beach Boys. The album dealt with complex emotional topics and abandoned the surf-rock aesthetic of their previous projects. Though “Pet Sounds” was received well by critics, it didn’t click with fans of the band. The album disappointingly peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Charts, marking the beginning of a steady decline in the band’s popularity.

“Pet Sounds” has since been reevaluated as a masterwork in pop music and can often be found on lists chronicling the greatest albums of all time. Nevertheless, songs from the “Pet Sounds” era and after it were represented only nine times within the show’s enormous 38 song setlist.

The second half of the concert was more dynamic, including an even mix of The Beach Boys’ earlier and later releases. After an intermission, the set continued with a somber mood — running through lesser known tracks like “The Warmth of the Sun” and culminating with one of their most iconic songs, “God Only Knows.”

“God Only Knows,” with its subversive soundscape and complex harmonies, was a remarkable listening experience. It perfectly encapsulates what Wilson strove to create and is exemplary of the artistic mastery which The Beach Boys were capable of. Love’s son Christian Love gave an emotive vocal performance, reminiscent of the late Carl Wilson who originally sang the part.

With only two original members playing at the show, it’s no secret that The Beach Boys have gone through extensive changes over the years.

“I always liked Carl Wilson … he passed away in ‘98 … Dennis Wilson was cool too in his own way, he’s the one that passed away in ‘83. Probably say Carl was my favorite though,” concertgoer James Bowman said in an interview with New University.

This preoccupation with death loomed large over the show. Carl and Dennis Wilson passed away decades ago, and Brian Wilson’s recent dementia diagnosis has prevented him from joining the group on tour. Each member received a small tribute during the show, paying respect for their creative contributions to The Beach Boys’ music.

Despite the void left by the Wilson brothers’ absence, the “Endless Summer Gold” concert still felt like a true Beach Boys experience. The band’s iconic vocal harmonies were perfectly recreated by the newer members, particularly bassist Keith Hubacher who took on Brian Wilson’s recognizable falsetto parts. In moments, it felt as though you could really hear Wilson up on stage.

Multi-instrumentalist Randy Leago and drummer Jon Bolton displayed immense talent in bringing the music to life, with memorable instrumental solos and spirited performances. Bolton even performed vocal solos on songs like “Darlin’” and “Wild Honey” — highlights of the concert experience.

The show closed out on a high note with fan favorites “Kokomo,” “Good Vibrations” and “Fun, Fun, Fun” — songs which perfectly encapsulate the mainstream appeal of The Beach Boys’ music.

“It just makes me feel good, you know, when you’re in a bad mood it makes you feel good … I was born and raised in California … so I just relate to it,” Bowman said.

Leaving the venue, a vibrant energy filled the crowd. It was an undoubtedly great performance. Nearly every hit song in the band’s catalog was played, along with a few deeper cuts sure to please long-time fans. By all accounts, The Beach Boys’ “Endless Summer Gold” concert was exactly what a Beach Boys concert should be. Nevertheless, the show was tainted by a disappointing truth.

The story of The Beach Boys is one of constant struggle. The struggle to achieve commercial success and retain full creative expression. The struggle to reconcile band members’ differing visions for the group’s music. And ultimately, the struggle of growing beyond their idyllic Californian personas to reach new artistic heights. But, “Endless Summer Gold” sees the group give in to the labels which they have fought against their entire career.

Where were the progressive pop and environmentally conscious tunes of “Surf’s Up?” Where were the emotionally affecting ballads off of “Sunflower?” Why was the band’s universally acclaimed album “Pet Sounds” only represented 3 times in the entire setlist?

For whatever reason, the general public never embraced The Beach Boys’ attempts at more meaningful music. This late in their career, it seems the group will never receive the accolades they truly deserve. Maybe it’s their fault — after all, they are literally called The Beach Boys.

