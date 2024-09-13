The Cybertruck and Tesla’s fall from grace

Tesla’s brand value and public perception have taken large hits in the eyes of the public with the recent rollout of the Tesla CyberTruck. Due to its lack of utility, faux futuristic design and high price point, there is a new attitude toward the once highly regarded brand. To many, the car company has taken not just one step back, but has turned it’s heel completely; it has lost the allure and luster that it once inspired. Tesla CyberTrucks have become luxury vehicles for people who don’t drive or use trucks with any frequency.

The CyberTruck was touted as one of the marvels of modern engineering in its development. However, it had a hard time living up to those expectations when it was introduced to the public. During the demonstration of the Tesla CyberTruck prototype, Elon Musk claimed the glass windows to be armour but they shattered when put up to the test. The vehicle being unable to pass basic safety standard tests and live up to its lofty promises became a recurring theme.

Upon release, the CyberTruck was met with even more criticism. Many of the attacks were aimed at its appearance and the issues that arise from having a vehicle with a stainless-steel exoskeleton. While it may seem appealing to have an outer body shell that can handle the rough outdoors, it ended up raising more safety concerns than praise.

While the passenger of the vehicle would presumably be safeguarded from injury by the space grade steel body, the same cannot be said of those who may be at the receiving end of the CyberTrucks momentum. The truck lacks traditional crumple zones which are designed to absorb and distribute the kinetic energy vehicles produce when they collide with one another. This means that if the truck crashed into another vehicle, it could severely injure the passengers inside. It’s an even worse outcome if a collision were to happen with a pedestrian.

Poor technical designs led the CyberTruck to face a litany of legal and safety concerns. There was a recall placed at the start of its release due to the acceleration pedal that caused uncontrollable acceleration coupled with a trunk that could potentially slice off your finger. There were so many problems that customers became eager to find areas where the CyberTruck was of even lower quality.

Issues with the interior of the vehicle have also come up as various TikToks show owners having problems with the truck beds. Not only are they not big enough for customer’s proprietary accessories, but they’re prone to water leakages. There has also been the issue of the CyberTruck bricking itself before customers even drove it for a few dozen miles. This makes the car completely inoperable unless taken to a Tesla facility. For being such an expensive product, it’s shocking that this vehicle couldn’t even survive a car wash without potentially bricking itself and voiding its warranty.

Additionally, the CyberTruck has shown an inability to do the most basic tasks that a truck should be able to handle. In a Youtube video, a CyberTruck owner showed what happened when they attempted to tow another car out of a ditch. The pressure proved too much for the truck to handle as its cast aluminum frame broke and the vehicle became irreparable. Other customers have experienced the CyberTruck breaking when performing basic outdoor off-roading which is something that the vehicle was purported to be designed for.

Tesla had an opportunity to change the American auto manufacturing industry and so far they’ve squandered it. Instead of creating cheap, affordable and mass-produced vehicles, they have decided to make “luxury trucks” that can barely function as commuter cars, let alone outdoor vehicles that don’t break down.

For those who can look beyond just the cutting-edge state-of-the-art bells and whistles that Tesla offers, the message is simple: Don’t buy one of these cars. They are money pits that look more like over-designed trash cans than cutting-edge automotive technology. They’re death traps that pose a great risk to not just the drivers but also the general public. Save your money and steer clear.

Ricardo Luna is an Opinion Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. He can be reached at lunar5@uci.edu.

Edited by Trista Lara and Uma Desai.