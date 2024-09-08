The Top Five most interesting upcoming movies in 2024 

2024 was an interesting year for movies. Though there were a few big hits — notably “Inside Out 2,” “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Despicable Me 4” — the box office took a significant hit compared to last year. The year-to-date domestic box office total for 2024 is about $5.66 billion, compared to $6.60 billion at this time in 2023 — a troubling 14.4% decrease in revenue.

Nevertheless, from “Challengers” to “Longlegs,” there were plenty of exciting movies released in the first half of 2024. Still to come are a wide assortment of blockbusters, Oscar contenders and indie gems. Here are the top five most interesting upcoming releases of 2024.

Megalopolis — Sept. 27

Releasing on Sept. 27 is “Megalopolis,” Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project. 47 years in the making, the film is directed by the director of some of the greatest films of all time, including “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.” Wanting to work outside the confines of the studio system, the $120 million science-fiction epic was financed entirely by Coppola himself.

“Megalopolis” stars Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) as the lead architect for the metropolis New Rome. After a disaster causing considerable damage to the city, Cesar Catilina aims to rebuild it as a utopia, while corrupt mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) lobbies to maintain its degraded state.

“Megalopolis” premiered on May 16 at the Cannes Film Festival to mixed reviews.

Ben Croll wrote for The Wrap that the film was “expertly assembled and sleepily directed.” Bilge Ebiri wrote for Vulture that “Megalopolis” may have been the “craziest thing [he’d] ever seen.”

In one unconventional moment, a real person walked out in front of the theater to ask Cesar a question, to which the character responded within the film. Whether this will be replicated in theaters this September remains to be seen.

“Megalopolis” may not be the masterpiece Coppola intended, but it’s sure to be one of the most unique movie-going experiences of the year.

Saturday Night — Oct. 11

“Saturday Night” is the newest film by Jason Reitman, director of “Juno.” Releasing on Oct. 11, the film takes place in real-time over the course of 90 minutes, telling the chaotic story of the first episode of “Saturday Night Live.” “Saturday Night” stars a plethora of young actors including Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott and Dylan O’Brien. Hilariously, Nicholas Braun plays two iconic roles in the film.

Given the subject matter, one might expect a straightforward comedy, but “Saturday Night” is described as more of a thriller-comedy.

“This is a movie where the villain is time … you feel its presence at all times,” Reitman said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “The story we tell is the moment each of these comedians find the way they coalesce as a group, which I think is the reason the show eventually was the success that it is.”

The film got a bit of Oscar buzz. Though not a frontrunner, it appears on Variety’s “Next in line” prediction lists for Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role and Original Screenplay. As reported by Deadline, “Saturday Night” premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Aug. 31 to rave reviews.

Emilia Pérez — Nov. 13

“Emilia Pérez” looks to be Netflix’s big Oscar push this year. The musical comedy, directed by distinguished French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, was awarded the Jury Prize and Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Best Actress was given not just to one actress, but to the entire female ensemble consisting of Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.

In “Emilia Pérez,” defense attorney Rita Moro Castro (Saldaña) helps the titular character (Gascón) — formerly known as Mexican cartel leader “Manitas” — undergo gender-affirming surgery. The surgery allows Pérez to live life more authentically and avoid being captured by authorities. Jessi Del Monte (Gomez) is the neglected wife of Pérez, and Epifanía (Paz) is the drug lord’s new love.

According to Mashable writer Siddhant Adlakha, “Emilia Pérez” blends a realistic approach “with the theatrical expressionism of dance.” “While the film has lengthy stretches without musical numbers, and features a few laments with rusty delivery that it could’ve probably done without, there are just as many songs that are exciting and emotionally rousing,” Adlakha said.

“Emilia Pérez” will see a limited theatrical release on Nov. 1, before streaming on Netflix on Nov. 13.

Gladiator II — Nov. 22

“Gladiator II” is the long-awaited sequel to “Gladiator,” directed by Ridley Scott. Releasing on Nov. 22, the film follows an adult Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), nephew of the iconic villain Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) from the first film. Lucius is forced to fight as a gladiator after being captured by the Roman Army.

Supporting characters in the film include Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), a Roman General, Lucilla (Connie Nielson), Lucius’ mother and Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a devious power broker.

At CinemaCon 2024, an extended teaser was played, debuting some exclusive footage from the film. As reported by Jack Smart in People, the teaser depicted Lucius fighting a variety of enemies and creatures including “angry baboons and a massive rhinoceros.”

“One jaw-dropping moment in the footage involves an arena full of water, with warriors fighting to the death atop giant boats. When one is shot with an arrow and falls into the water, it becomes clear [that] sharks prowl the aquatic arena, ready to feast,” Smart said.

The original “Gladiator” was an enormous success, grossing $460.6 million worldwide, and winning five Oscars, including Best Picture. Oscar chances are looking good for this sequel as well. Variety predicts “Gladiator II” will receive nominations for Best Picture, Director and Actor in a Leading Role.

Nosferatu — Dec. 25

“Nosferatu” is a remake of the classic gothic horror film “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror,” directed by the highly acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers. Though relatively early in his career, Eggers exhibited a unique talent for horror filmmaking. His films “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” are two of the most iconic horror films of the past decade.

The central figure of “Nosferatu” is Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), a vampire who develops a disturbing obsession with the young Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), wife of estate agent Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult).

“I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case,” Eggers said in an interview with Ben Travis. “I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there.”

“Nosferatu” releases on Dec. 25, the perfect film to close out the holiday season.

