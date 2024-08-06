Olivia O. concert experience

Indie alternative musician Olivia O. and Irish slowcore singer-songwriter sign crushes motorist kicked off their SoCal stay at The Glass House Concert Hall in Pomona on July 16.

Olivia O. (Olivia Osby) has been active in the underground indie scene for several years. It began in 2017 with a post to Bandcamp covering Forever Lesbians’ “Worn Out.”

She then made music with Avsha Weinberg in their Atlanta-based indie-rock band Lowertown. The two released their first single, “Hypochondriac,” in 2018 and their first album, “Friends,” in 2019. She self-produces and publishes her work, partnering with Dirty Hit.

Her biggest single is an acoustic cover of the renowned Frank Sinatra song “Fly Me To The Moon,” which has since reached 10 million streams on Spotify. Her first full-length solo album, “Everyone is a Light,” was released on September 9, 2023.

It was a good idea to attend the event with a fresh mind. On the floor, the audience’s fashion felt as if you time-traveled back to the early 2000s.

The atmosphere of the stage and floor was relaxed but focused, with many fans huddled at the barricades.

Photo by Connor Moody / Staff

The crowd cheered as Olivia walked on stage and prepared her guitar. It was a solo acoustic show. However, a masked friend — whom she dubbed “Ghoul” — accompanied her on stage and displayed the themes and names of the tracks on large cards.

The crowd was friendly to Ghoul, cheering them on at times, and they ended up being a strangely comforting addition to the show. Olivia previewed songs by singing in a capella, playing the flute, or strumming progressions on her guitar and looping them to form an ambiance that filled the hall.

Photo by Connor Moody / Staff

The first song was called “one hit wonder.” The lyrics reflect how being a one-hit wonder can create a sense of pointlessness in an artist who wants to see some success. For an indie artist, while gaining an adoring audience boosts engagement and inspires new and better songs, being known as a “sell-out” is a real fear.

The song reflects Olivia’s one smash hit, her “Fly Me To The Moon” cover; being reduced to just one song can cause a form of career existential dread. Some may want to stay indie, while others want to make it big and become famous to attract an engaging audience. Olivia put all her effort into her performance, bellowing the lyrics with her heart and playing excellent guitar. The crowd was quiet, absorbing the enchanting performance.

“Rejection,” a classic tale about the painful feelings one experiences socially or with a potential love interest after rejection, was performed beautifully.

Photo by Connor Moody / Staff

It’s a personal song that many can relate to. The lyrics take a more nuanced approach to how rejection can feel by equating it to having an incurable infection. The song’s theme of rejection anxiety, which can be felt in the context of relationships and life in general, made it relatable and moving.

Another highlight of the show was “Sweet Tooth.” When the song’s tempo changed, her voice emanated raw emotions. The lyrics tackle the rotting, self-loathing feeling of isolation and the self-indulgence that comes with it. Dreaded loneliness can make one feel decayed with a sense of selfish reflection. The song expresses how one can become so accustomed to it that even hearing yourself speak can be strange.

For some who may be new to the genres of indie and slowcore, the show was an experience that excited expectations. Although there was some nervousness when surrounded by unfamiliar faces, the atmosphere was welcoming.

The show attracted people of all ages, an excitable resenting cross-generational inclusivity. In between songs, Olivia announced an upcoming album in the fall featuring several songs from the show.

Connor Moody is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. He can be reached at cwmoody@uci.edu.