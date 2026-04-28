Breaking: Fire on Fuertes Street

Fuertes Street, located in University Hills, will be closed for the next two hours due to police and fire activity, the UCI Police Department (UCIPD) says. Students and the campus community received a zotALERT at 5:58 p.m. informing them of a fire.

The alert did not go into the specifics of how the fire started but UCIPD asked for individuals to stay away from the area.

A second alert, issued at 6:49 p.m., informed individuals of the street closure. Anyone who lives in the area and cannot access their residence can go to the University Hills Community Center.

“There will be no further updates until the road is open,” UCIPD said in the alert.

Alejandra Rodriguez Zepeda is a News Staff Writer. She can be reached at alejar16@uci.edu.