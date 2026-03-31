Standing with the student victims of on-campus hate crimes

Every student, undergraduate and graduate alike, at the University of California, Irvine should be able to board, learn, socialize and exist without fear of discriminatory harm. Racial and ethnic bigotry have zero place on our campus. The Black Student Union (BSU) cookout on Feb. 28 was supposed to be a protected community event, but BSU members who left the event quickly became targets for bigoted violence, putting their physical safety and mental well-being at risk.

The victims are reportedly afraid to return back to campus. When simply existing becomes a point of caution, victims are unable to live unburdened by the constant fear of harm on account of their race.

Patterned prejudice deters students from participating in academics, organizations and resources on-campus. A human rights violation should not be dismissed as an isolated incident with impacts that end when the issue is addressed. The effects are immeasurable and always salient. A discriminatory assault on one is a devastation to the entirety of our student body.

No student should live in fear of assault of any form.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.