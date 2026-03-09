New University Editorial Board on ICE activity in Irvine

Given heightened Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Irvine, the New University Editorial Board finds it imperative to express solidarity with any person at UCI impacted.

Although there have been no reports of ICE directly being on UCI campus, their presence in Irvine this last month still creates deep concerns for vulnerable students and faculty.

Though UC policy states that UCPD will not detain individuals on behalf of ICE or on the basis of their immigration status, ICE generally cannot be prevented from coming on university property. If immigration enforcement activity should ever be confirmed on campus, UCI will — in accordance with CA Senate Bill 98 (2025) — notify the campus community via ZotMail.

For those seeking legal support, the UC Immigrant Legal Services Center provides free immigration-related legal services to students and their immediate families. The UCI Counseling Center is available for any in need of emotional support. Additionally, we encourage everyone to be aware of their rights when encountering immigration officials.

We implore UCI to continue exploring practices that contribute to a safe and inclusive campus for all. All students, faculty and UCI community members deserve to feel safe while at school, work and/or home.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.