OC Supervisors celebrate ‘Weights and Measures’ week, renew UCI contract

Orange County Chair Doug Chaffee presented a resolution recognizing the first week of March as “Weights and Measures Week” in OC at the supervisors’ board meeting on Feb. 24.

The resolution is meant to bring awareness to the “importance of accuracy in everyday transactions” and how the Weights and Measures Enforcement program, “supports economic fairness, and strengthens confidence in the integrity of the marketplace.”

The week also recognizes the signing of the first weight and measures law by President John Adams on March 2, 1799. The purpose of the law was to “ensure accuracy and equity in the

Marketplace” through a weight and measurement enforcement system.

The Office of Weights and Measures inspects all measuring devices in the county to ensure they are accurate, delivering and charging consumers the right amount of product. They also inspect price scanners.

“Orange County ranks third statewide in the number of commercial weighing and measuring devices under our jurisdiction reflecting the scale and complexity of the local economy,” Chaffee said at the board meeting. “Through the diligent work of the Office of Weights and Measures staff, consumers are protected and ensured prices are fair.”

Weighing and measuring devices that are subject to inspection are gasoline dispensers, propane dispensers, delivery truck meters, taxi meters and commercially-used scales. Their accuracy ensures millions of dollars in transactions are protected, Chaffee stated.

The theme for this year’s Weights and Measures week is “We Measure What Matters.” Vice Chair Katrina Foley brought up how the work of this office affects the everyday lives of residents. Although their work is quiet, it helps keep the economy running efficiently, she says.

“Everytime residents fill up at the gas pump, buy groceries or receive a delivery they trust that they receive exactly what they paid for,” Foley said. “Dedicated professionals like these behind me inspect, test and verify these systems every single day.”

County Sealer of Weights and Measures, Jose Arriaga, shared the financial impact of this office.

“We are protecting an $89 billion retail economy, but more importantly we are protecting an over $300 billion GDP economy in Orange County,” Arriaga said.

The board of supervisors also unanimously approved the renewal of a $1.2 million contract with the University of California Regents for physician services provided by the UCI School of Medicine and Department of Psychiatry.

The contract is a sole-source contract that was first approved on May 9, 2023. According to a staff report, UCI is the only institution in OC that “operates an accredited psychiatry residency and fellowship program.” The renewal is approved for July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2028.

Through this contract, UCI resident psychiatrists provide care for adults suffering with psychiatric disorders and substance abuse who are enrolled in the Health Care Agency’s Behavioral Services outpatient clinics. Services are also provided for Orange County youth by Child Fellows in Psychology.

For adults, serviced clinics are located in Anaheim, Aliso Viejo, Santa Ana and Westminster. Youth services are provided in numerous youth reporting centers such as Orangewood Children and Family Center and East Regional Outpatient Clinic.

“This partnership promotes continuity of care, supports workforce development, and strengthens collaboration between academic training programs and community mental health systems, thereby improving access to and quality of psychiatric services for the County’s population,” read the staff report regarding the renewal.

Alejandra Rodriguez Zepeda is a News Staff Writer. She can be reached at alejar16@uci.edu.

Edited by Joshua Gonzales