Boy Throb steps into pop spotlight with ‘Finger’

TikTok boyband Boy Throb released their debut music video, “Finger,” on Jan. 30, signifying their transition from parody into original pop music. A collaboration alongside YouTube creator MrBeast for Super Bowl weekend followed the music video’s release, marking the group’s first major partnership beyond TikTok on Feb. 8.

Known initially for their viral skits and musical spoofs, Boy Throb — Anthony Key, Evan Papier, Zachary Sobania and Darshan Magdum — built a devoted following by parodying popular songs like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” and Katseye’s “Gabriela.” The group leaned into boy band clichés, posting videos with synchronized dance moves, over-the-top harmonies and matching pink tracksuits.

Despite initial questions of whether the group is a real musical act or just another satirical TikTok account, Boy Throb’s debut signaled that they are more than just a viral trend. The band gained over a million followers within a month and continues to receive high engagement on their latest release. Recent partnerships, including the livestream appearance with MrBeast and a Redken sponsorship at the Grammys, have contributed to the group’s growing visibility. Their success highlights how platforms like TikTok continue to reshape the music industry, allowing artists to build large audiences before officially launching their music careers.

Each member had already built an online presence before forming Boy Throb in late October 2025. Key promoted his own music on social media before forming the group, helping him build an early audience online. Papier posted a mix of comedy, music and dance videos that helped shape the group’s parody style. Sobania built an audience by sharing guitar solos and dance videos, bringing a stronger musical foundation to the group. Magdum created a following by covering trending songs in a style that was both ironic and sincere, bringing a strong South Asian audience with him to Boy Throb.

This background helps explain why the group’s transition from parody to original music feels intentional rather than accidental.

“Finger” is both an anthem of self-love and a declaration of self-confidence. While playful in its delivery, the song carries a message about standing up for oneself in the face of hate and adversity. The lyrics lean into these themes, with lines like “When you point your finger my way (my way) / Just know that you’re pointing / One, two, three / Back at you, not me.” It’s catchy, yet surprisingly sincere.

Throughout the song, Boy Throb balances cheeky humor with empowerment, calling out negativity while celebrating personal triumphs. Whether it’s dismissing haters or manifesting Grammy wins, the song turns the idea of self-love into a catchy, sing-along moment. Musically, the song matches that energy, with bright, danceable synths, upbeat harmonies and repetitive hooks that make it instantly memorable.

While the music video captures the song’s playful energy, it also reflects some of the real-life challenges the group faces. Magdum’s ongoing visa issues means he cannot enter the United States. This has been a talked-about issue for the group since the beginning, with Boy Throb openly sharing their efforts to raise funds for Magdum’s O-1 visa.

In the “Finger” video, Magdum is edited into certain scenes due to the physical separation and the band even filmed inside an immigration office with their real lawyer to highlight the issue. Although this does affect the group’s logistics and public image, their openness and advocacy for the cause have deepened audience engagement.

The group has addressed the issue openly on TikTok, documenting the process at every step. This transparency became a selling point. While parody initially drew viewers in, the vulnerability surrounding the visa challenge increased audience support. Fans rallied behind the group, sharing updates and posting messages of support. This attention helped push “Finger” beyond a typical TikTok debut and set the stage for their Super Bowl weekend appearance with MrBeast.

Boy Throb performed live for a MrBeast livestream on the popular streaming and shopping platform Whatnot. The “Big Game Stream” was aired during Super Bowl weekend and featured various content creators like Haley Kalil, Nica and Logan Paul. During the stream, the group performed “Finger” for a large live audience, with some livestream trackers reporting over 500,000 people tuning in. The performance not only showcased the group to a wider, cross-platform audience, but also supported their cause, as MrBeast publicly donated $10,000 to help fund Magdum’s visa efforts.

With “Finger,” Boy Throb shows they are ready to move beyond parody and into a space of their own. Their story goes beyond just making music; it shows how vulnerability and community helps sustain artists. As their momentum continues, this debut may be remembered as the moment that Boy Throb became more than just a TikTok act.

