The dangers of the Type A lifestyle

It’s safe to say that we’ve been sold a lie: that exhaustion merits a badge of honor that awards us the epitome of happiness in modern work culture. Today, this Type A mindset prizes efficiency, constant achievement and extreme competitiveness. On college campuses, late nights burning on caffeine and survival on the next rung of the Linkedin ladder have become not only normalized, but applauded and revered as a proud status symbol. This pace of life forces us to question where we draw the line between enjoying life at a comfortable stroll versus sprinting right through it.

Many of the obligations we impose on ourselves are illusory at the price of our well-being. Becoming addicted to the grind is rising and the fear of capitalizing every academic opportunity has dominated our daily routines. If we aren’t running on empty, then we feel utterly doomed to fail.

These ambitions appear to feel almost dystopian and experimental. Like rats racing in search of their cheese at the end of the maze, we chase the next internship — our promised reward, dangled in front of us as an incentive. Yet, what lies on the other end of the spectrum may offer an escape to reframe our lives, a way to ground ourselves in balance, reflection and a sustainable work-life balance: the Type B approach to life.

This fixation on work, mistaken for ambition, is chronic stress in disguise. The World Health Organization recognizes burnout as an “occupational phenomenon,” a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress being poorly regulated. Products of burnout lead to emotional exhaustion, diminished professional efficacy and feelings of negativity. The predictability of such a state is preventative, but only if rest, recovery and reflection are prioritized as necessities rather than optional rewards. The very actions that are perceived to uplift individuals towards chasing and achieving their dreams are ironically the same ones that undermine our health and long-term performance.

The neuroscience of Type A lifestyles reveals why such a mindset antagonizes the outcome it claims to produce. Individuals with these tendencies display workaholic symptoms and experience chronic stress, which impairs the brain’s prefrontal cortex where emotional regulation, problem-solving and decision-making capacities are negatively reduced. Furthermore, Type A personality traits are proven to be psychological risk factors for cardiovascular disease, depression and even general hostility. Behaviors praised as features of ambition, competitiveness and passion are not limitless and demonstrate their evident drawbacks in long-term health.

The plethora of evidence that stands to critique Type A perspectives suggests a healthier and more rewarding lifestyle in the latter — one that prioritizes mindfulness and an intentional, rather than turbulent, approach towards growth.

Type B personalities do not entail laziness, nor the absence of Type A drivenness. Instead, they exhibit characteristics such as patience and intentionality, while maintaining an easy-going balanced approach to challenges. Individuals who live by these principles are often more adaptable rather than urgent in their paths towards success and have shown positive academic achievements.

The dichotomy of the two lifestyles can be observed on an international scale. In Iceland, research has shown that shorter workweeks reduce stress, improve self-reported happiness levels, encourage wider social well-being and even display positive improvements on single-parent lifestyles. All these factors were observed without a decrease in productivity, rebutting the Type A belief that high stress and overwork is more productive.

Meanwhile in Japan, karōshi, or death from overwork, has claimed the lives of thousands in multiple industries. The common denominator? The 55+ hour workweeks. By drawing attention to the dangers of overwork in case studies like Japan’s, the urgent need for long-term alternative approaches to work-life balances grounded in Type B characteristics is evident.

The urge to succeed is a common desire, felt by college students and seasoned professionals alike. However, if we choose to tie the definition of success to happiness, then such success should not consume a life, but amplify the joys of it. For college students, the long-term health effects of long hours and all nighters should serve as warning signs, urging them to reevaluate and redefine what it means to truly succeed. Turning towards a Type B approach offers both an escape from the grind and productivity at a gentle pace.

Michaela Okuyama is an Opinion Staff Writer for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at okuyamam@uci.edu.

Edited by Rebecca Do, Annabelle Aguirre