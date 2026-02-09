2025 fall print issue corrections

Editor’s note: This article was republished on Feb. 9, 2026 following an updated website transfer that caused it to be removed. The article was originally published on Feb. 2, 2026. Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.

New University distributed our 2025 fall print issue to the UCI community from Nov. 17 to the 21. This edition had three errors that this editorial aims to correct, which will also be shown in the next print issue.

“Irvine Barclay Theatre celebrates 35 years” on page six shows a photo of the theater with the caption crediting the wrong photographer. The photo was taken by Allison Melendez from our photo staff.

“Magdalena Bay releases two new singles before tour” on page 11 was written by Arts and Entertainment staff member Travis Foley. The accreditation misspelled his last name.

“Performative politics are better than silence” on page 12 has a graphic photo that was created by Arts and Entertainment Assistant Editor Rhea Sigur. The accreditation misspelled her last name.

If you wish to report an inaccuracy in a New University print edition, please write to eic@newuniversity.org and corrections will be made in the following print issue and through an editorial post.