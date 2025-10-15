UCI police search ongoing for possible male suspect brandishing gun

The UC Irvine Police Department (UCIPD) sent out a zotALERT on Oct. 11 regarding a male suspect who brandished a gun to an individual. Three alerts were sent to the zotALERT system reporting police activity between Aldrich Circle and Pereira Drive.

According to the first alert sent out at approximately 10:49 p.m., the suspect appeared to be male, white, 12-13 years of age and approximately 5 feet 6 inches. In the dispute, the suspect brandished a handgun to the victim in his waistband wearing a “white t-shirt and black shorts on a black electric bike.”

The suspect was last seen traveling from Pereira Drive to Middle Earth. UCIPD alerted the public to stay away from the area as officers searched for the suspect. Shortly afterwards, a second alert was sent out with an update from officers that police activity remained in the area.

Users in the UCI subreddit commented on the alerts. Reddit user IssueLeading2649 posted an email sent from the zotALERT system to the UCI community.

Around half past midnight Sunday, UCIPD sent a final alert stating they were unable to locate the suspect and ended the search.

In an interview with New University, UCIPD Lieutenant Matt Mahoney, states that the victim was approached by the suspect twice. The first incident was on Watson Bridge where there was a minor confrontation with the suspect.

After the first confrontation, the victim reported the suspect to UCIPD around 45 minutes before the second confrontation with the gun occurred between Lot 1 and the Laurel L. Wilkening Rose Garden. UCIPD is still actively working on this case.

“What we have a lot more here is property crimes, people leave their backpacks, bikes and scooters unlocked – its a target rich environment,” Mahoney told New University. “There are people here actively looking to steal these items.”

UCIPD offers a 24-hour complimentary safety escort service to assist students walking alone at night or at anytime of the day. Community safety ambassadors accept requests from students who will escort you to your destination by foot.

UCIPD advises the community to stay alert and report of any suspicious activity. If you are walking alone at night or during the day and feel unsafe, you may call and request for a safety escort at the following number (949) 824-7233 (SAFE).

Jeralynn Querubin is a 2025-2026 News Editor. She can be reached at querubij@uci.edu.

Edited by Joshua Gonzales