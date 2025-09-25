Cowgirl Clue is the quiet country icon of today

Singer, producer and DJ Cowgirl Clue released the single “Left Unsaid” on Sept. 12. Clue accompanied the song with a music video — the second video and third single leading up to the release of her upcoming album “Total Freedom” on Sept. 25.

In the videos for both “Left Unsaid” and “Cruise Control,” Clue displays her unique take on the cowgirl aesthetic. Beyond just riding on a horse, she is seen singing in a strobe-lit field and sitting on the hoods of American cars, such as a Pontiac Firebird and a Ford F-250 Super Duty. Although these icons are typical of the country style, there is a subtle specificity that epitomizes Clue.

Since her 2023 album “Rodeo Star,” these images have become staples of Clue’s branding. Her affinity for the country aesthetic shines through in every visual aspect of her art. More often than not, her cover photos feature Clue posing with a truck or in a ranch-like setting, most likely in her home state of Texas.

But before the high-heeled boots, rhinestone studded cowboy belts and horse-mane-like hair, DJ Cowgirl Clue went by the stage name “Wu Wu.” This short-lived era ended in 2016 with Wu Wu’s last release, the extended-play “Limelite.” Despite Wu Wu’s brief existence, it is under this name that Clue released her most streamed song to date, “Cherry Jubilee” in 2017.

When asked by Alt Citizen blog why she changed her name, her answer was simple. She explained, “The name change does not distinguish a new band or project in any way … it was too difficult for casual pronunciation and for people to find the music with that alias.”

Clue’s music as Wu Wu was primarily alternative dance pop and had no semblance whatsoever to her current country-inspired sound. Even years after the name change to Cowgirl Clue on her 2019 debut album “Icebreaker,” she still sounded nothing close to the style she named “y’allternative” in an interview with Editorial Magazine.

After “Icebreaker” came the single “Teacup” which, at the time, was her most techno dance club song yet. Still, her music lacked the slightest bit of country influence, five years in as Cowgirl Clue in 2021.

Although her music didn’t reflect it yet, Clue’s country transformation was already under way. On her Instagram, she began posting some of the imagery that newer fans have become so accustomed to: the ranches, the trucks and of course, the new her.

And finally in 2022 with the single and music video for “Trailblaze,” country Cowgirl Clue was in full effect. In regards to the song, this was the first time fans heard the opening twangy guitar lick that appears throughout “Rodeo Star” as well as on her most recent single “Left Unsaid” and preceding single “Cruise Control.” Fans were quick to accept the new country Clue, making “Trailblaze” her third most popular song at 1.9 million streams on Spotify. The music video reached equal standing, reaching 106,000 views on YouTube — only beat by “Tainted” and “Cherry Jubilee.”

“Trailblaze” paved the way for Clue’s new y’allternative style. For her next 12 videos, meaning every song on “Rodeo Star” got its own visuals, she followed the format religiously. In each, at least one of Clue’s icons appeared and there was not much deviation from that.

Leading up to the release of “Total Freedom,” Clue is letting fans know they should expect the same from her on the next album. The video for “Cruise Control” looks as if it could have been for a song off her previous album. The biggest change in Clue’s direction comes from the beach setting for the “Left Unsaid” video — her first time being seen somewhere other than a field or ranch.

Despite the first three singles suggesting a relatively similar musical direction for Clue, the rest of the album may tell a different story. In interviews, Clue has repeatedly praised musical evolution. In “Rodeo Star” alone, there was a vast array of sounds, only linked by Clue’s core country dance pop style. So even if “Total Freedom” has a likeness to its predecessor, there is still sure to be a crop of fresh music for fans to appreciate.

The consistency of Clue’s look has made for an easily recognizable aesthetic. That in tandem with her music’s signature sound completes the artistic force that is Cowgirl Clue. On Spotify, her streams at every point during her career have hovered between a few hundred thousand to a million plays. Numberwise, there is seemingly no peak or dip to her success, only a consistency as strong as her image.

To support the album and please her fanbase, Clue is headlining her own US tour. The tour includes dates in San Diego at the House of Blues Voodoo Room — on the release date for “Total Freedom,” Sept. 25 — and in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre on October 17.

Griffin Chan is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the summer 2025 quarter. He can be reached at griffilc@uci.edu.

Edited by June Min, Annabelle Aguirre