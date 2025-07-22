After five years of slumber, Shelly awakens

The band Shelly has kept fans waiting for new music since 2020 and finally delivered on July 1 with “Shelly 2.” Following their last, and only, release is yet another two-song extended play featuring “Cross Your Mind” and “Hartwell.”

Elements of both songs on “Shelly 2” have an uncanny resemblance to their hit song “Steeeam” from their first extended play, “Shelly.” Fans have speculated that this could be due to the fact that the songs were recorded around the same time.

Their five-year hiatus started because of a discovery made about the relationship between bandmates. In an Instagram post on February 8, 2021 from the official Shelly account, they wrote, “today Shelly members [Noa] and [Claud] found out they are distant cousins.” This caused a problem due to the romantic nature of their music.

Thankfully, the group has overcome this and appears ready to work together again.

Riding the wave of band member Clairo’s recent solo success, this seemed like the perfect time for a revival. Her 2024 album “Charm” and subsequent feature run and tour have put her in the limelight like never before. Her commercial appeal puts Shelly one degree of separation away from pop artists like Sabrina Carpenter.

But it’s more than just Clairo fans that make up the listeners — she is merely a quarter of what makes Shelly whole. Fellow mates Claud and Josh Mehling both have their own vibrant solo careers while Noa Getzug strictly performs in Shelly.

This could be another reason for the prolonged break. Members remained preoccupied during the between-years, building on their individual discographies and picking up where they left off prior to Shelly.

Claud’s last album release was “Supermodels” in 2023 and was mildly successful compared to their 2021 album “Super Monster,” which included a Shelly feature. Although distinct in sound from the band’s discography, their most recent release maintains the guitar and vocal-led indie sound that new listeners might enjoy.

The same goes for Josh Mehling, who releases music under the name JDM Global. His last significant project came in 2024 as the four-song EP “Concrete Beach.” The project strays further from the band’s sound than new listeners may expect, but for admirers of Shelly, he’s worth a shot.

Shelly members knew loyal fans were waiting for their return. The band revived their Instagram account as early as December 2023 after years of inactivity. Immediately, followers began to suspect a reunion was inevitable.

The band continued to tease a reunion, posting more photos of the four over the next two years. Still, there was no mention of new music until June 27, when the band posted another photo of themselves with the caption “this could only mean one thing.” The obvious conclusion was that a release was near, and three days later they officially announced “Shelly 2.”

The tracks were received well from tenured and new fans, some of whom may have found the band through Clairo. Within a week, both songs surpassed a million streams on Spotify.

For the first 30 seconds of “Cross Your Mind,” it’s hard to shake how similar the song is to “Steeeam.” From the guitar tone to the cymbal crash that repeats every few bars, the song evokes a strong sense of déjà vu. It’s not until Clairo’s vocals come in that all the difference is made.

The lyrics paint a portrait of reminiscing on teenage years in a way that feels like visiting your hometown, after years of absence. She sings, “This is the worst I’ve been since I’ve been home / Tried to quit, been a week, need a quick pull.”

This stands in contrast to the sensual, steamy lyrics that define “Steeeam.” Yet, in typical Shelly and Clairo fashion, “Cross Your Mind” circles back to topics of romance in the chorus, which serves as the caboose of the song.

While fans are grateful for Shelly’s return, it’s natural to wonder what’s next. As these songs were written years ago, it’s intriguing to theorize what their sound would be like today.

Shelly can’t help but be romantic. It’s in their blood. But there’s nothing to romanticize about keeping the fans waiting. Immediately following the release of “Shelly 2” fans are already wondering when, or if, their debut album will be coming out. Until then, they have two new songs to hold them through the summer and a whole lot of hope for more.

Griffin Chan is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the Summer 2025 quarter. He can be reached at griffilc@uci.edu.

Edited by Xinyu Zhang and Joshua Gonzales