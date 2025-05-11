Thank you to our supporters of New University’s referendum

The New University editorial board and staff would like to thank all of our supporters and voters of New University’s Support Student Journalism Student Fee Referendum in this year’s ASUCI elections.

While we are disappointed that the referendum did not pass and that we will not be able to implement biweekly print, New University will — as we always have — continue to produce high-quality student journalism for the UCI community.

New University will also remain committed to our biquarterly schedule of print newspapers for this quarter. We saw how excited everyone was to receive our first returning print issue since 2023, which was distributed during election week. Our team has already begun work on our second issue for the quarter, which will be distributed during Week 10 of spring. We will continue to keep student print journalism alive here at UCI for the students, staff and community.

The editorial board would also like to thank all of our writers, photographers, videographers, artists and other creators for covering this year’s ASUCI elections. An entire team of dedicated staff members and editors helped inform the community about every candidate and ballot item during this election season. We thank you for your dedication and hard work for New University.

To all of our supporters and readers: Thank you, again. For every article read or Instagram post shared, New University is able to continue our commitment to creating honest, ethical and empathetic journalism. While we may not have the funds we need to further our coverage and support for our staff, our commitments to the community remain unchanged.

If you would like to support us financially, donations can be made here.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.