Second annual CicloIrvine rolls out community and sustainability efforts

The pitter-patter of pedestrian footsteps and grinding bicycle gears replaced the usual sounds of traffic on a 1.4-mile stretch of Campus Drive at the second annual CicloIrvine event on Saturday, May 3.

The open streets event started at the intersection of Campus Drive and University Drive and ended at Culver Drive. To promote community and sustainable methods of travel, the street was closed off to cars and buses. Art displays, live music and information booths from local businesses and governmental programs were featured along the route, with most booths located at Berkeley Avenue surrounding the main stage. For those who did not want to walk the winding road, free motorized pedicabs were offered for quick trips.

Irvine Mayor Larry Agran spoke on stage following a performance by UCI’s Spirit Squad and mascot Peter the Anteater. Agran discussed the purpose of the car-free day and awarded UC Irvine and UCI Health for sponsoring the event.

“It’s a way of underscoring the commitment that we don’t want to be overrun by automobiles here,” Agran told New University. “We want to have a community with mobility for everyone, and we want to emphasize our commitment to environmental protection, sustainability and building a new kind of urban community that works for everybody.”

Agran used his time on stage to elaborate on future city-wide environmental initiatives, stating that Irvine needs to plant more trees to develop a sustainable urban forest. Inspired by UCI’s lush Aldrich Park, Agran hopes that the city will move forward with his plan to plant 100,000 trees — half at Orange County’s Great Park and half throughout the city.

Advertised on the city’s Instagram account prior to the event, a raffle for a free bicycle was held in the afternoon before the start of the event. Five bright orange cruiser bicycles were donated on behalf of FivePoint, a developer of mixed-use communities, and Great Park Neighborhoods, a homeowner association that developed homes around the Great Park.

Irvine resident Vicente Roman attended CicloIrvine for the raffle because he recently damaged his bicycle. His raffle ticket was the last to be called.

“I really like nature, walks and just being out,” Ramon told New University. “I needed a bike so I was hoping to possibly win a bike, and I did.”

Rhythmic sounds echoed throughout the streets as piano-driven rock tribute band The Kings of 88, Mexican music from Mariachi Real San Jose and Orange County rock and dance band Tijuana Dogs performed throughout the day on the main stage. On the Culver Stage, positioned near the intersection of Campus Drive and Culver Drive, a youth orchestra, jazz band, violin ensemble, Irvine High School dance and more performed.

Opportunities for arts and crafts were offered along the route, including a miniature license plate design station and skateboard deck interactive art station and gallery. Attendees painted on blank skateboards and displayed them on a wall titled “Art on Deck.” Bright colored paint and markers were drawn onto the wooden crevices of each board, which were then displayed for passersby to see on their walk.

Community businesses and nonprofit organizations set up booths along the street. Irvine Waste Management brought a miniature garbage truck that served as a backdrop for family photos. The company also provided literature on traditional recycling and the recently introduced organics recycling program. UCI’s Gavin Herbert Eye Institute brought its signature Eye Mobile for Children van, which provides free eye exams and offers free glasses to children who may need them.

Irvine Vice Mayor James Mai, UCI professor and Councilmember At Large Kathleen Treseder and Councilmembers Melinda Liu and William Go also attended the event and spoke to community members.

The event drew in about 10,000 people, according to the OC Register.

“Events like these remind us that public spaces aren’t just how we get from point A to point B,” UCI Assistant Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Sherry Main said on the main stage. “They’re where connection happens, where conversations begin and where neighbors become friends.”

Cassandra Nava is a Layout Editor. She can be reached at cassan2@uci.edu.

Edited by Annia Pallares zur Nieden