Theater Thursday: ‘Euphoria’ returns with controversy and record viewership

After four years off the air, HBO’s “Euphoria” premiered its third and final season on April 12. The new season begins with a five-year time jump that reintroduces the characters as young adults. Although the season is yet to conclude, it has already proved to be controversial.

“Euphoria” is not new to sparking discourse, as its content often holds great shock value with its depiction of drugs, sex, violence and mental health. However, many critics feel this season goes far beyond traditional sensationalism, abandoning the show’s emotional nuance for disturbing content. The Guardian critic Hannah J Davies described the return as “not worth the wait.” Similar frustration has appeared among viewers online, with one fan commenting that they “fear we lost the point.”

The first two episodes reintroduce the characters in radically different stages of adulthood: Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) has become an OnlyFans creator, Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) works as an assistant in the entertainment industry, Rue Bennett (Zendaya) operates as a drug mule, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) now runs his father’s company and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) lives lavishly as a sugar baby.

Much of the backlash surrounding the season focuses on its heightened emphasis on sex, substance abuse and disturbing visuals. The Telegraph critic Eleanor Halls writes that “Euphoria has descended into one man’s creepy, sex-obsessed fantasy.”

That man is Sam Levinson, an American filmmaker best known for his work on “Euphoria,” “The Idol” and the 2022 movie “Pearl.” His creative direction with “Euphoria” explores his own experience with addiction.

“I spent the majority of my teenage years in hospitals, rehabs and halfway houses,” Levinson said at the “Euphoria” 2019 Variety premiere.

However, not everyone believes this aligns with what has been depicted in season three so far. One of the most disturbing moments of the first episode is when Rue is forced to stuff golfball-sized bags of fentanyl down her throat before crossing the border from Mexico to America. YouTube content creator Abbie Ree criticized the scene in a video titled “Sam Levinson Needs To Be Stopped Because this is disgusting,” garnering over 500,000 views.

Much of the broader criticism online has focused on Cassie’s storyline in particular. Now funding her wedding with Nate through online sex work, she has been described by Slate as “the worst possible version of herself.” As the episodes progress, Cassie appears in increasingly provocative scenarios, including scenes involving nudity and sexual roleplay as a baby.

Cassie’s character has long been criticized for her excessive nude scenes. However, Sweeney addressed the issue for W Magazine back in 2025.

“I’m telling my character’s story,” Sweeney said. “I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done.”

Although Levinson is receiving backlash, others on this season’s team are receiving much praise. New costume lead Natasha Newman-Thomas has been outfitting Maddy with such outstanding looks that one user commented, “The styling on this show is both delusional and the best thing of the entire [show].”

Newman-Thomas describes Maddy’s style this season as “Old Hollywood” and “vampy.” Her wardrobe consists of vintage designer items, including the Spring/Summer 2000 wool Bumsters from Alexander McQueen, which she debuts in her first scene of the season. This style aligns with her successful career as a high-powered assistant at a Hollywood talent agency.

One character who will not be returning this season is Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira). In 2025, the actor appeared on “The Viall Files” podcast and said, “I think instead of me lingering around for nine months, I think it was best for both of us that we just ended it there.” With season three’s release, Ferreira has turned her attention toward new projects, including the April premieres of “Faces of Death” and “Mile End Kicks.”

With Hernandez’s departure, the series introduces Angel (Priscilla Delgado), a stripper Rue meets in the club she works at. The two quickly hit it off, but episode two ends in an ominous way, leaving viewers wondering whether she will be returning for more or if she’s gone for good.

Despite the controversy, “Euphoria” season three remains one of the most watched shows currently airing, with 8.5 million U.S. viewers in the first three days of its release. Whether viewers are watching out of spite or excitement, new episodes will be released weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

Kayla Luke Colon is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at klukecol@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley