UC Regents appoint James Milliken as new UC President

The UC Board of Regents voted in James Milliken as the new president of the University of California during a special meeting at the UCSF Millberry Union Conference Center on May 2.

Milliken will become the 22nd president, succeeding Dr. Michael Drake, who announced in July 2024 that he would step down at the end of this academic year. In a letter to the UC community, Drake said he plans to take a sabbatical before returning to the faculty.

Milliken is the current chancellor of the University of Texas System. He previously served as the City University of New York’s chancellor, the University of Nebraska’s president and senior vice president for the University of North Carolina.

The board began the meeting with public comment, including speakers from the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE) Local 9119 Union. UPTE represents over 20,000 healthcare, research and technical workers at the University of California.

In response to a question about his priorities from UC Regents Staff Advisor Mayté Frías at the meeting, Milliken mentioned addressing changes within higher education, which include federal funding cuts and the evolution of technologies such as AI.

“We are facing unprecedented times in higher education, for many reasons, in terms of funding from the federal government, in terms of perceptions and attitudes of the public,” Milliken said at the meeting. “We need to do everything we can to right that ship and to address those challenges head-on.”

UCSF faculty member and UPTE Executive Vice President Matias Campos said they were excited to welcome the upcoming president, but the challenges they are facing, such as short staffing, are still prevalent.

“We need to stand together to protect the UC system itself. We remain committed to this fight for as long as it takes. But we hope that with this new leadership we can turn the page together and build a united front to protect and strengthen the UC system for all Californians,” Campos said.

UPTE President Dan Russell also commented, stating that they will continue to seek a fair contract to address their concerns.

Student Regent Josiah Beharry, who served on the search committee for the new president, reflected on the six-month process. He says serving on the committee was an opportunity to represent student voices as well as a tremendous responsibility.

“[Milliken] is someone who will champion those within the UC system and honor our responsibility to the communities beyond its walls,” Beharry said in a press release from the UC Regents. “His collaborative spirit and unwavering belief in the power of education to open doors make him the kind of leader this moment demands.”

Drake said at the meeting that he has known Milliken for around 20 years and has watched his career unfold. He believes Milliken has the qualifications, wisdom and vision to lead the university and uphold its values.

“This institution is exceptional, it’s very, very powerful. We do great things, but we’re also very delicate, and it’s very important to handle the university with the care and sensitivity that are necessary to move it forward,” Drake said. “I will say I have great confidence in passing the baton to someone that I know can do that. It means a lot to me.”

Milliken will assume the role of UC President starting on Aug. 1 for the 2025-26 academic year.

Emilie Takahashi is a 2024-2025 Layout Editor. She can be reached at takahae1@uci.edu.