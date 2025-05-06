From pollution to solution: The renewable and clean energy shift

Ann Arbor — one of Michigan’s most popular cities — Ann Arbor announced its goal to create its own renewable energy grid by 2030. According to The New York Times, Ann Arbor aims to rely solely on its own geothermal and solar energy. The city’s renewable energy initiative reflects a growing trend across the United States as communities unite to reduce emissions and invest in sustainable solutions.

Geothermal and solar energy are renewable energy sources. Geothermal energy comes from the continuous heat produced from inside the Earth, whereas solar energy originates from nuclear fusion processes at the sun’s core, where hydrogen atoms combine to form helium and release energy. The move away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of global warming. Burning fossil fuels not only contributes to climate change but also releases harmful pollutants that damage human health. Renewable energy can help reduce respiratory illnesses and improve overall quality of life.

General transportation is the primary source of emissions, and switching to renewable energy can make a major difference in lowering pollution. Transportation produces carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and intensifies climate change. Switching transportation fuels to renewable energy can greatly reduce carbon emissions, promote a more sustainable future and improve public health by lowering rates of respiratory illness. To understand how renewable energy can transform transportation, it’s important to first know where this energy comes from and how it shapes a cleaner, more sustainable world.

Renewable energy originates from natural processes such as sunlight, wind and water flow that are continuously restored. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, renewable energy yields over 20% of the United States’ electricity. The Midwest — specifically South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas, the three highest producers of renewable energy — can produce vast amounts of renewable energy through its wind energy powerhouses.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Midwest generates the largest amount of wind energy in the country due to its geographical location. The Midwest is located over one of the three largest wind belts in the United States. Wind belt is the umbrella term for global wind patterns such as polar easterlies, westerlies, trade winds, doldrums and horse latitudes. Global wind patterns play an important role in generating renewable energy through wind turbines, which helps reduce fossil fuel emissions in the environment. Wind energy is not only a cleaner alternative, but also a growing industry that creates economic opportunities and strengthens America’s overall energy independence. With growing investment in wind energy, it will play a crucial role in powering electrical transportation, further reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Michigan, a Midwestern state, has a geographic advantage in reaching its renewable energy goals. The area has lots of open land and access to the Great Lakes, which works well for wind power and helps produce hydroelectric energy. With these natural resources, along with support and potential funding from state policies for new energy projects, Midwestern states are in a good position to move toward cleaner energy.

Although Midwestern states are receiving the most attention for their renewable energy efforts, coastal states like Vermont are becoming strong competitors. The 2025 legislative objective for Renewable Energy Vermont has declared its goal of converting to 100% renewable energy by 2035. This ambitious goal highlights how coastal states are stepping up their efforts and playing a growing role in the nation’s clean energy transition.

While the conversion to renewable energy will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it will also cause disruption to the habitats of many animals. According to the American Data Exchange Corp.’s (ADEC) environmental, social and governance (ESG) division, adding more wind turbines to wind energy sites creates challenges for migratory birds by placing obstacles in their flight paths. When turbines are built along these routes, the risk of bird deaths increases due to unexpected barriers during migration. Likewise, marine habitats are subjected to obstacles in offshore wind sites. ADEC ESG also highlights that marine habitats are more vulnerable to experiencing disruptions such as vibrations and noise impacts. These vibrations and noise impacts can alter hydrodynamics and disrupt life cycles in marine ecosystems. Even though these are only some of the impacts from wind energy sites, proper planning can help ensure marine ecosystems aren’t significantly disrupted.

The shift toward renewable energy is not just a response to climate change — it’s a necessary step toward a more sustainable future. As states like Michigan and Vermont lead the way with ambitious goals and innovative projects, the movement toward cleaner energy continues to grow nationwide. While it’s important to recognize and address the environmental challenges that come with renewable development, such as the impact on wildlife and marine habitats, these issues can be managed with thoughtful planning and technological developments. Collaboration and environmental awareness can help renewable energy power a cleaner world while protecting the ecosystems we depend on.

Looking ahead, the success of renewable energy will depend on continued support from communities, governments and industries working together. Education and investments will play a key role in making clean energy more accessible and effective. By staying committed to both growth and environmental protection, we can build a future where energy needs are met without harming the planet, creating a healthier environment for generations to come.

Maya Berger is an Opinion Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at bergerm2@uci.edu.

Edited by Isabella Ehring and Jaheem Conley