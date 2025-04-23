‘Black Mirror’ season 7: Is its reflective edge fading?

“Black Mirror” returned to Netflix on April 10 for its seventh season with its familiar dark, satirical commentary on society’s abuse of and overreliance on technology. Created by Charlie Brooker, the anthology series delivers cautionary tales about unchecked innovation through distinct dystopian societies that critique how technology distorts our sociability and everyday life.

The season brought six new episodes into the world of “Black Mirror,” drawing in over 10 million views as it currently sits at #1 in Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows — a number that continues to shift as the series maintains popularity.

Season 7 hits harder than ever with technological advancements that are not necessarily more far-fetched than what is in our world today, rather more dramatized. This season established a nuanced tone, highlighting both the perils and possibilities of new technology. Critics have noted this shift, with The Guardian describing it as “its warmest, most human season ever.”

Starting off strong with the first episode, “Common People” — directed by Ally Pankiw — creates thought-provoking commentary regarding the U.S. healthcare system. Working as a teacher, Amanda (Rashida Jones) suffers from a medical emergency and her husband signs her up for a high-tech subscription program that will duplicate her brain in order to keep her alive. However, with endless pricey upgrades and new “ad-free” plans to prevent her from unwillingly spewing ads from her mouth, the couple decides to face the inevitable.

Episodes like “Plaything,” “Hotel Reverie” and “USS Callister: Into Infinity” not only carry on the show’s signature tone of unease and social critique, but also continue previous narratives and storylines from earlier seasons.

“Plaything” echoes the 2018 interactive film “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” with its ability to create a new, alternate ending. Brooker explained that this episode takes place after “Bandersnatch,” with the return of game designer Colin Ritman (Will Poulter), previously the main character. This episode follows a former game journalist who becomes deeply engrossed with a sentient video game, leading to a global tech takeover. Although not initially intended as a sequel, “Plaything” explores the same themes of reality, digital evolution and the blurring of humanity versus AI as “Bandersnatch.”

“Hotel Reverie” presents the unfortunate consequences of digital consciousness, resembling that of season 3’s beloved “San Junipero.” While “San Junipero” presents a pleasant virtual afterlife experience, “Hotel Reverie” instead questions what happens when that eternity becomes monotonous or corrupted. This warns viewers of an empty digital afterlife. Both episodes manifest this in a romantic relationship between one living being and another present only digitally, sharing melancholy endings.

“USS Callister: Into Infinity” picks up where the original award-winning “USS Callister” left off. It dives back into the universe of digital avatars trapped in a virtual reality constructed by Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons). He is obsessed with garnering authority and respect over his coworkers, who treat him poorly at work. The sequel explores the avatars’ desire for rebellion and freedom after being stuck in code-based worlds. This episode provides viewers with an action-packed and thematically rich continuation of the original episode’s critique of tech hubris and power.

Despite its thematic ambition and unique storytelling, the new season has been met with mixed reactions. Although critics on Rotten Tomatoes rated it 85% — higher than the past two seasons’ scores of 66% and 78% — there is varying discourse surrounding the show’s direction and depth. This is especially the case when compared to the series’ acclaimed debut, with season 1 holding a nearly perfect score of 98%.

Columnist and Tomatometer-approved critic Carol Midgley praises season 7, declaring that it “will probably be the one that excites the fandom the most” with its return to innovative concepts and emotional depth. However, other critics argue that the season lacks the originality and boundary-pushing storytelling that once defined “Black Mirror,” suggesting it leans too heavily on nostalgia rather than unsettling ideas.

In contrast, a review by Chris Evangelista argues that season 7 is disappointing and suggests the show may be running out of fresh ideas. Most of the episodes either fall flat, feel derivative or lack emotional depth and originality. Evangelista points out that the series has always been known for its sharp and innovative social commentary, but now struggles to keep up with a reality that’s often stranger than fiction. He declares that “it’s really starting to seem like there’s nothing left for ‘Black Mirror’ to say.” He also critiques the season for being underdeveloped and simply forgettable, stating that it may be “the weakest season the show has produced so far, even though there are occasional flashes of something greater lurking in the mess.”

The online discourse surrounding “Black Mirror” season 7 reflects a similarly sharp divide in viewer reactions on platforms like TikTok. Many viewers argue that the show has veered away from its original intent of revealing our unconscious relationship with technology and society. Where “Black Mirror” once served as a chilling wake-up call that forced us to face how tightly entwined our lives are with screens, algorithms and surveillance, recent episodes seem to place more emphasis on spectacle and intrigue over substance and self-reflection.

This shift has left longtime fans questioning who the show is catered to now. With technology advancing so rapidly, many of the show’s once-futuristic ideas feel more like our current reality rather than a harrowing prediction of what lies ahead. As a result, some viewers feel that the series has lost its edge, no longer shocking or challenging us in the way it once did.

Concerns regarding the increasing Americanization of the show have also been raised by TikTok users. They point to a noticeable shift in tone and storytelling since the series moved to Netflix, arguing that there is more of a focus on glossy production, big-name celebrity casting and cinematic flair. This tends to dilute the more nuanced, grounded narratives that defined its early British origins. Many express a desire to bring back the storytelling from past seasons, when the show felt more intimate and less like a premium Hollywood project. “Black Mirror” felt most impactful when it focused less on star-studded appearances and more on unsettling, thought-provoking concepts rooted in ordinary people and plausible futures.

Season 7 intensifies the growing sentiment that “Black Mirror” is drifting from its roots and cult classic material, calling into question whether the series still holds a mirror up to society or is now simply reflecting itself.

Fiona Clancy is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at clancyf@uci.edu.

Edited by Alaina Retodo and Logan Heine