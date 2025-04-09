UCI’s hydrogen blending pilot: Safety, feasibility and controversy

A pilot project testing the feasibility of hydrogen blending in natural gas systems is underway at UCI. Initiated in 2023 through a collaboration between UCI and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), the project was proposed as a hydrogen blending demonstration project located at UCI’s Anteater Recreation Center (ARC).

The project aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of integrating hydrogen into existing infrastructure as part of California’s broader decarbonization efforts. Supporters highlight its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while critics raise concerns about safety risks and the project’s alignment with the state’s clean energy goals.

The project’s primary objective is to assess the feasibility of hydrogen blending in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring compatibility with existing gas appliances and heating systems. Hydrogen does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, making it a possible alternative to traditional natural gas.

The project plans to start by blending 5% hydrogen with natural gas, with the goal of gradually increasing hydrogen concentration up to 20%. This approach seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the ARC’s energy consumption. Hydrogen will be produced on-site by solar-powered electrolyzers to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. The generated hydrogen will then be injected into a designated section of UCI’s natural gas system to fuel existing equipment and appliances within the ARC.

As a demonstration project, it aims to generate data on the performance and safety of hydrogen blending in natural gas systems, contributing to the development of statewide hydrogen blending standards in California.

However, following the introduction of the project, the public expressed great concern and negative backlash regarding the potential safety risks to students. On Dec. 16, 2022, UCI and University High School students protested against the hydrogen blending project in front of Aldrich Hall, chalking the sidewalk with “students aren’t lab rats.”

“Once again this appears to be a project that is completely unnecessary, is dangerous for students and is just designed to make money for the gas company at the expense of ratepayers,” Climate Action Campaign OC Policy Director Ayn Craciun said in a statement to Government Technology.

The hydrogen blending project aligns with California’s decarbonization goals and commitment to achieving carbon neutrality. Specific goals include reducing air pollution by 71%, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and “reducing fossil fuel consumption to less than one-tenth of what we use today, a 94% drop in demand for oil and 86% drop in demand for all fossil fuels.” Hydrogen is seen as a key component in this transition by supporters of the project.

The project by SoCalGas aligns with California’s goal of minimizing the use of fossil fuel, as it introduces hydrogen gas to existing natural gas.

Professor and director of the Clean Energy Institute Jack Brouwer told New University that he has “studied hydrogen topics for the last 27 to 28 years.” He has also worked with SoCalGas and other companies on hydrogen-related projects before.

Brouwer acts as a mediator between UCI and SoCalGas, specifically pointing the company toward the appropriate university officials to get approval on the project. However, he is not officially affiliated with SoCalGas and does not receive funding.

According to Brouwer, California Legislature sent directions to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in 2017 “to consider renewable gas injection into the natural gas system.” The CPUC chose to commence utilizing hydrogen later in the process. They needed a safety study and commissioned UC Riverside.

The UCR project concluded that injecting 5% of hydrogen into the existing natural gas system is safe but a demonstration project would be required to further increase the amount of hydrogen from 5% to 20%. Thus, UCI was chosen to conduct the demonstration project. Brouwer also mentioned that UCI previously incorporated hydrogen in the Central Plant in 2016.

“Hydrogen, like any energy-containing fuel, has safety risks, because anytime a fuel would leak into air and mix at certain levels, and then expose to a spark or other ignition source can either burn or explode,” Brouwer told New University.

Although safety concerns are present, Brouwer states that the quality of hydrogen is similar to the existing natural gas in the system.

“From an overall perspective, the features of hydrogen, from flammability and explosive behavior should be very similar to methane, the main constituent in natural gas,” Brouwer said. “It also has the potential for [pipeline] embrittlement … but these are very, very slow phenomena. These are phenomena that take 80 to 100 years to affect the pipes.”

He suggests that mixing the two gases will not pose any more safety risks compared to currently-used natural gases, but the project will still “install sensors for measuring leaks and they will have an accelerated inspection schedule.”

According to the OC Register, SoCalGas announced a reduction in the scope of its hydrogen blending project at UCI in March 2024 following protests from environmental groups and community members. Critics expressed concerns about safety risks, potential environmental impacts and questioned the project’s alignment with California’s clean energy objectives. In response to the opposition, SoCalGas revised its plans and created additional safety assessments before proceeding.

During their regular meeting on Jan. 9, ASUCI voted to condemn the hydrogen blending project. In the legislation, they addressed the risks of hydrogen exposure.

“The use of hydrogen blending increases the risk of explosions while increasing methane reliance, a highly potent greenhouse gas that retains heat in the atmosphere. Hydrogen due to its status as the smallest element, is actually very difficult to contain and has been shown to be more likely to leak, increasing the chances of potential explosions,” the ASUCI legislation states. “Hydrogen exposure has been known to include symptoms such as headaches, ringing in the ears, dizziness, drowsiness, unconsciousness, nausea, vomiting, and depression of all the senses.”

By integrating hydrogen into natural gas infrastructure, the state could reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maximizing the efficiency of existing energy systems. From an economic perspective, hydrogen blending could open new opportunities for job creation in renewable energy sectors.

However, widespread adoption will require substantial investment in infrastructure upgrades and further regulatory support.

Sustainable and Just Future (SJF) will be hosting a session regarding the UCI demonstration project on April 18 on campus. Students can attend for further information.

On Chi Antony He is a News Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. He can be reached onchi@uci.edu.