Campus squirrel culture connects students with nature

The Instagram account @squirrelsssatuci — dedicated to showcasing squirrels on UC Irvine’s campus — posts photos sent by students that capture the critters in their daily routines. Many of the pictures feature squirrels interacting with students in Aldrich Park, UCI’s iconic circular green space located at the center of campus. Aldrich Park not only provides a home for Irvine squirrels, but also serves as a space that bridges student life and wildlife.

Squirrel culture is a common student interest at UCI. Before the UCI squirrels’ Instagram page began, the topic was popular on UCI Reddit forums, where students discussed the whereabouts of the friendliest campus squirrels.

The @squirrelsssatuci account has gained 1,111 followers since its first post on Dec. 8, 2024. According to the page bio, the creator’s reason for making the account was because they love squirrels.

“Just squirrels at @ucirvine because ur bro loves squirrels,” the bio reads.

The account owner posts each photo with a caption and trending audio that complements the vibe of the squirrel pictured. Some captions on the account aim towards spreading school spirit and promoting campus events. For example, a post on March 1 encouraged Anteaters to attend the ASUCI’s Winter Formal by editing a bow tie onto a squirrel and asking followers in the caption, “think you can out-swag him?” — backed by the song “BAD TIME” by Lil Tecca.

A post on March 11 showed a squirrel hanging on a telephone pole with the caption, “uci men’s basketball making road wins like it’s second nature.” The post further congratulated UCI men’s basketball in the caption, highlighting their season stats and attaching the song “Hot” by Young Thug.

Other posts take a more simple approach, appreciating the squirrels and focusing on the beauty of nature. On March 9, the account posted a carousel of squirrel videos with the caption, “no trending audio but only sounds of pure admiration for the little guys.”

The squirrel species is a member of the Sciuridae family. They play an important role in the ecosystem as seed and spore dispersers, which means they naturally bury seeds as a form of food storage. The seeds grow into plants or trees when squirrels forget their buried stash, resulting in biodiversity. According to the University of Florida, this behavior is referred to as “caching” and can alter the composition of an ecosystem over time.

When UCI’s former dean of agriculture — Daniel Aldrich Jr. — became the founding chancellor in 1962, he began working with architect William Pereira to create a master plan for both the campus and city. He prioritized keeping green space on campus while developing UC Irvine’s architecture.

The trees in the park came from seeds that germinated in hothouses at the University of California, Los Angeles. According to the Irvine Standard, Aldrich Park is Irvine’s first park and features 51 different trees, with many standing over 100 feet tall.

Second-year earth system science student Alexandria Robertson highlighted the vital role of urban green spaces, as they support the well-being of both students and wildlife.

“It’s just such an intrinsic behavior of humans to wanna be outside around things that are green, and it’s super important.” Robertson told New University.

Robertson often engages with nature on campus and appreciates how local spots like Aldrich Park provide students with daily opportunities to connect with the environment.

“I’m always walking through [the park] and sometimes I’m like, maybe we’ll take a longer route to go through Aldrich Park to actually get to look at the trees and stuff. And it really helps calm me, especially when everything is super stressful,” Robertson said.

Many of @squirrelsssatuci’s posts show students’ continuous close encounters with the squirrels throughout Aldrich Park. However, the friendly nature of squirrels at UC Irvine may be attributed to food conditioning. Food conditioning occurs when human food consumption by wildlife in parks and picnic areas leads to behaviors like aggression, begging and stealing as they search for more human food.

The National Park Service says it is not healthy for wild animals to consume human foods. When they eat our snacks, it could cause them to stop eating nutrients needed for their survival. This means they can stop hunting, foraging and gathering as a result of overfeeding.

Although sneaking up on these bushy-tailed critters can make for a great photo op, it’s important to respect the wildlife that contributes to our campus. Avoiding feeding or petting wild animals — like squirrels — helps prevent behaviors that could put them at risk.

Robertson emphasized the importance of actively preserving nature, highlighting her own efforts in local conservation projects.

“I’ve helped weed out a bunch of milkweed from some of the nature reserves we have here [in Irvine], and that’s been super cool,” Robertson said.

She also stressed the significance of maintaining green spaces for campus wildlife.

“These green spaces are so important for wildlife; they provide homes for all these little animals. It contributes to the betterment of our planet.” Robertson said.

By protecting natural spaces and animals on campus, we can help ensure that Aldrich Park remains a thriving center for both wildlife and the UCI community for years to come. As squirrel appreciation surges on campus, students are encouraged to be mindful when taking photos and to share their best shots with @squirrelsssatuci.

For those eager to get involved in conservation efforts, visit the UC Irvine ecological preserve website to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Melissa Mixon is a Features Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at mixonm@uci.edu.

Edited by Alyssa Villagonzalo and Logan Heine