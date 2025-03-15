The Harris campaign and the Black community’s plea

Representation has been a hot topic within American culture for the last five years, especially with the death of George Floyd and the activation of social progression that followed. Like many other communities, the Black community wanted to see greater representation in media, government and politics. Yet in making a cry for representation, those who control the status quo gave the Black community figures like Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion, which are not only inappropriate but outright offensive.

“Black people have always had a certain amount of moral currency that we have been using. And let me be the first to tell you; that’s used up. White America has been watching us act like fools for a long enough time where any sympathy they may have had to our plight is completely gone,” Aaron McGruder, creator of “The Boondocks,” said in 2002.

This statement underlines the erosion of what McGruder calls “moral currency” — the intangible value or credit that a person or group earns based on their actions and ethics. Despite centuries of oppression, injustice and colonialism, McGruder suggests that mainstream Black culture’s emphasis on themes like wealth and materialism in hip-hop has weakened the case for supporting Black people, art and institutions.

As the Trump administration made radical changes to government policies, these were seen as outcomes of the Democratic Party’s political miscalculations in the 2024 elections. The loss of the House, Senate and popular vote indicated necessary changes for potential future victories.

In response to the political and social challenges facing Black America, particularly the mismanagement of the Harris-Walz campaign, there is a need to rethink how progress on economic and educational disparities is addressed. The Democratic Party, serving as the political home for a majority of Black voters in recent elections, often appears disconnected from the realities of Black Americans.

Practical solutions over idealistic representations



Rather than relying on controversial figures like Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo at political rallies, which only reinforce stereotypes rather than advance causes, the Democratic Party should focus on more substantive and constructive engagements. For example, strengthening educational opportunities and economic development within Black communities could prove more beneficial than symbolic gestures.

The presence of celebrities in politics should be strategic and align with advancing progressive policies rather than simply drawing attention. Engaging with community leaders and activists who have a deep understanding of the issues at hand can help in crafting policies that address the root causes of disparities.

The party could also consider creating platforms that allow for more direct involvement and feedback from the communities they aim to represent. This would not only ensure that their actions reflect the needs and wishes of Black Americans but also restore faith in their commitment to real change.

By focusing on practical solutions and substantive representation, states and political parties can strengthen their political, economic and social positions while maintaining the integrity of the union and advancing meaningful progress.



Kayode Giwa is a fourth-year political science major and policy team lead for SASI (Students Activating Social Innovation). He can be reached at kgiwa@uci.edu.