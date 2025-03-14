UC Davis WBB overcomes UC Riverside surge, 61-50

The UC Davis Aggies Women’s Basketball team (20-11, 13-7) defeated UC Riverside (17-15, 12-8) 61-50 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Hercules Tires Big West Women’s Basketball Championships at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nev. on March 13.



In the regular season, the two teams split their matchups, with UC Davis winning the first game 52-41 and UC Riverside coming out on top in the rematch 55-53.

UC Riverside jumped out to a 5-0 lead, led by the two-way play of junior guard Makayla Rose. Rose got the Highlanders on the board first, scoring on an inside-hand layup. The reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Year — who averages 1.93 steals on the season — racked up two steals in the first quarter alone.

The Riverside lead ballooned to eight until UC Davis senior guard Tova Sabel scored an and-one layup and converted the free throw. On the next two possessions, Sabel knocked down two three-pointers, cutting the Highlanders’ lead to one with 1:30 remaining in the first quarter.

The quarter ended with both teams tied at 14.

UC Davis took its first lead on a catch-and-shoot three from redshirt junior guard Victoria Baker. The Aggies extended their lead to seven with a fast-break layup from Baker, forcing a Riverside timeout.

UC Davis remained in control for the next two minutes, growing its lead to 25-15.



Back-to-back midrange jumpers from Riverside junior guard Shelley Duchemin cut the UCD lead to six to end the half, with the score standing at 27-21.

Sabel led all scorers in the first half with 11 points. The All-Big West first team member accounted for half of her team’s threes in the half, while UC Riverside went 0-for-4 from three.

Sabel continued her hot start, scoring the first basket of the second half on a left-handed layup.

To slow down the Davis attack, UC Riverside jumped into a full-court press, putting pressure on the Aggie ball handlers. The pressure worked well, speeding up UC Davis and allowing the Highlanders to set up their defense.

With 7:55 left in the third quarter, Rose broke the Riverside cold streak from deep, knocking down a three-point bomb to trim the lead to three.

At the five-minute mark, both teams traded threes, with UC Davis freshman guard Ryann Bennett and UC Riverside sophomore guard/forward Maya Chocano converting off stellar ball movement from their respective teammates.

Slowing down the game, UC Davis worked the ball inside. Redshirt junior center Megan Norris used the drop step to create space for a hook shot, extending the Davis lead to six.

Riverside remained diligent in attacking the paint. Freshman guard Hannah Wickstrom faked out two UC Davis defenders with a pump fake before stepping through for a layup. On the next possession, Sabel connected on a three off a feed from Bennett to give UCD a 43-37 lead.

The quarter ended with Davis maintaining their lead, 44-39.

In the fourth quarter, Wickstrom continued to drive to the basket, getting in the lane and finishing with a right-handed layup.

The Highlanders suffered a setback when Duchemin went down with an injury two minutes into the quarter.

With 5:41 remaining, UC Davis junior guard Nya Epps connected on a huge corner catch-and-shoot three. Wickstrom responded, scoring her second basket of the quarter on a midrange jumper.

Norris reached double digits after finishing a layup off a feed from Bennett, who recorded her ninth assist of the game. The pair connected again on the next possession, with Norris finding a cutting Bennet for her 10th point.

Duchemin returned with Riverside down nine with 3:07 remaining. With 1:28 left, Norris knocked down a corner three, sealing the game for the Aggies. UC Davis went on to win 61-50.

After the game, UC Davis head coach Jennifer Gross praised her team’s total effort in the quarterfinal victory.

“I’m really proud of our team. It wasn’t perfect at the start; [we] had to get through some ups and downs but we had so many different players step up,” Gross said in the postgame press conference.

Gross also addressed the upcoming matchup against UC Irvine, a familiar opponent.

“Irvine is a tough matchup. They’ve gotten us twice this year, both competitive games. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

Bennett, who finished one assist shy of a double-double, spoke about her role off the bench.

“Anytime I come off the bench, it’s to give the team a pop,” Bennett said. “Our bench energy is so unmatched that when you come into the game, it feels like you can carry on the momentum.”

Next up, UC Davis will play UC Irvine in the Big West semifinals on Friday at 2:30 pm at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson.

Jaden Hunter is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at jadenh2@uci.edu.

Edited by Jack Fedor and Jaheem Conley