Mental Health Resource Fair returns to UCI  

Students strolled through rows of 39 booths in the Pacific Ballroom of the UCI Student Center to learn about accessible mental health resources, play with therapy dogs, win freebies and practice mindfulness at UCI’s Mental Health Resource Fair on Feb. 26.

Volunteers from the UCI Student Wellness and Health Promotion welcomed attendees while they handed out green tote bags — provided by the Partners4Wellness Connect OC program — a map of the fair and a 2025 Prize Passport where students collected signatures from participating vendors to obtain raffle tickets.

The Student Wellness and Health Promotion booth and other UCI tables passed out different stickers, pens, notebooks and informative pamphlets.

Perched atop the UCI Counseling Center’s table was a large bucket filled with multicolored plastic ducks and a fishing net. The game encouraged students to write a “message of hope” on a small piece of paper tied to a plastic duck, where they could then fish for one themselves and receive someone else’s message. The backside of the paper contained a QR code accessing suicide prevention and crisis resources.

UCI CARE — another center in attendance — provides free, confidential support through advocacy and holistic healing to anyone in the UCI community who has been impacted by sexual assault, family violence or stalking.

Their table handed out build-a-room sticker packs, a craft activity where stickers are placed on backgrounds that depict empty bakeries, restaurants and more. According to CARE, the activity is an example of a self-care technique called “grounding,” which helps create a mental safe space by bringing one’s senses and cognitive focus to the present moment.

Art therapy was a supported theme throughout the event. Different booths offered bracelet making, zen sand gardens and drawing activities for attendees.

The OC Health Care Agency also brought art teacher Emily O’Flaherty to the fair. According to O’Flaherty, art therapy can offer new ways to express oneself.

“Where words don’t allow physical expression, art will allow it,” O’Flaherty told New University. “It helps in the process of dealing with things, whether that’s through the actual act of creating something that expresses how you feel or just learning the skill and suppressing anxiety. Because when you’re in the mode of creation, anxiety and stress can just go right out the window.”

Octave, one of the non-UCI based organizations participating in the event, offers traditional talk therapy through “evidence-based methods with compassionate care” to customers. Octave is also covered by UCSHIP — with a referral from UCI’s Counseling Center. Their table — decorated with a spring-season flair — was adorned with sunflowers, matching tote bags, stickers, pens and notebooks.

Despite the heat outside, the hit of the day was unquestionably the rambunctious therapy dogs playing in the outdoor patio. Dog owners from the program Paws-to-Share brought Buddy, Momo, Gidget, Volcano and others to UCI’s campus. Paws-to-Share is a volunteer organization that facilitates dog visits to senior homes, K-12 student events and college campuses with the goal of “bringing pets and people together.”

Gidget, an energetic golden retriever, garnered laughs and applause from the crowd as she sped in a blur of brownish-red fur and slobber across the field to catch a toy. Vicki Lasky, Gidget’s owner, brought the two-year-old pup to the event with aspirations of sharing her dog’s ability to spread peace and comfort.

“I think that dogs bring a calming sensation, and they take people’s mind off of stress. They love being pet and interacting and I think it just brings joy to people,” Lasky told New University.

In addition to art, traditional talk therapy and therapy dogs, the fair promoted other forms of prioritizing self-care.

The Access to Prevention Advocacy Intervention and Treatment booth invited students to participate in their Peer Leaders Program, where they can develop skills in community outreach and coping mechanisms while supporting others.

Soluna, which served as another contributor to the event, is a free and confidential mental health support app that combines many different types of therapies including coaching, interactive games, quizzes, videos, forums and more.

In addition, the Anteater Recreation Center (ARC) participated in the fair to introduce students to the wide variety of wellness programs they offer. For instance, their Well-Being Fee Waiver allows students to access swimming lessons, massage therapy, club sports and more at a discounted rate.

The ARC has more to offer than just treadmills and weight rooms, according to ARC representative and fourth-year biological sciences student Kayleeya Yagen.

“Since we are a space of health and wealth at the gym, we offer many different programs,” Yagen told New University. “I’d say there’s programs for pretty much anyone, whether there’s someone that’s looking to learn how to cook or someone that’s wanting to do pilates or take a martial arts class; we offer quarter-long classes for students to get involved in.”

Seeking out mental health support can be difficult, but first-year biological sciences student Alex Lee said events like the Mental Health Resource Fair might help steer students in a helpful direction.

“If you’re afraid of coming out because you don’t want to face the stigma, it’s okay, because I think we’re all here; we’re all in the same boat,” Lee told New University. “And I think it’s a big first step. I think this is a good first step.”

Students looking for support can make an appointment with UCI Counseling or reach out to UCI Wellness and Health Promotion.

Annia Pallares zur Nieden is a Features Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at anniap@uci.edu.

Edited by Alyssa Villagonzalo and Logan Heine.