Fiction and power: How stories shape politics

Authors have long used their pens as a tool to incite change. From writing about tales of friendship to personal sorrows, there is a novel for everyone. Fictional literature’s ability to transform one’s viewpoints is undeniable, placing audiences in the shoes of diverse perspectives. If literature has the power to connect and change society on a personal level, it could also serve as a catalyst for legal, social and political change.

Amid discrimination and injustices in the modern world, it has become even more crucial to defend these stories that challenge authority and amplify marginalized voices.

Since President Donald Trump took office this year, his administration has begun detaining those suspected to be undocumented immigrants. However, NBC reported that nearly half of those detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not have any criminal records. In response, the streets of Los Angeles were swarmed with protesters against ICE in February.

Signs reading “No human is illegal” and “Immigrants built America” were held high during these protests. Similar to other political and social movements, such as Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo Movement, people are using their voices to push back against institutions and those abusing their power and privilege.

Fictional literature can be one of the driving forces behind inspiring such activism, whether directly or not — particularly stories that criticize systems of oppression. For example, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a book about racial injustice in the American South, can ignite empathy and awareness. Dystopian stories such as “The Hunger Games” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are also important due to their focus on overthrowing forms of government that exert excessive control over their citizens.

The Washington Post conducted several experiments to study how the consumption of dystopian literature affected people’s willingness to justify political violence. They found that young people were more affected by dystopian fictional narratives than by real-world news — and that even the use of violent footage and imagery had little effect on those tested. Meanwhile, the same narratives intensified subjects’ willingness to justify rebellion. Beyond the violence portrayed in these stories, dystopian narratives follow protagonists who represent the everyday person capable of rebelling against systems that hold immense power.

Powerful governments are portrayed in these narratives in similar ways. Research has found that government control in these books are usually depicted as a manipulation of reality. For instance, in “Fahrenheit 451,” all books are burned because they are deemed offensive. In “1984,” the government controlled the truth through newspapers. These portrayals may reflect the authors’ fears of living in a reality where institutions dictate society’s beliefs and values. Since fiction has the power to connect with audiences in ways that real-world events cannot, it is likely that people also resonate with this fear of government control.

If fiction did not hold power, there would not have been so many instances in history where people tried to take control of it. Fiction shapes our understanding of the world by challenging dominant narratives and giving a voice to marginalized communities. Overall, it serves as a means of resistance against oppression.

With the Trump administration’s proposed educational policies and efforts to dismantle the Department of Education, there is a heightened risk of book bans — particularly those that include themes such as sexuality and race. These sorts of attacks on literature are not just about restricting certain books. They are about silencing voices and perspectives that offer alternative visions of our world. Fiction and its power, such as its ability to expose injustice, inspires activism and preserves cultures.

At times, it feels as though we do not have to purchase these books for a dystopian experience. In light of the political climate in the U.S., marginalized groups remain at risk due to policymakers and institutions of power. Fiction is meant to exaggerate reality, but with immigrants being targeted and detained, the stories surrounding oppression are leaping off the pages. The most unfortunate part is that while protagonists in dystopian novels are eventually able to overcome their obstacles — and are idolized for it — real-world activists are not always seen in the same light. Their efforts are often dewemed barbaric enough to justify police brutality and other forms of violence inflicted by law enforcement.

Researchers at the Alliance for Peacebuilding organization found that those exposed to totalitarian dystopian fiction believed nonviolent and conventional action to be less effective in responding to injustice. However, they revealed mixed results regarding the extent of concern individuals had for the issues central to many of these totalitarian narratives.

All of this evidence suggests that dystopian fiction not only raises awareness of oppressive governance but also could foster feelings of political helplessness in readers. They may feel institutional power is too overwhelming to challenge, making them more cynical about meaningful political engagement. However, this does not necessarily mean fiction is discouraging. Fiction provides individuals with the ability to critically analyze power structures and search for alternative solutions to real-world problems.

Fiction has long been used as a means of resisting injustice. The power of the written word and storytelling speaks to the human experience in a way that inspires empathy and challenges oppressive systems of power. Fiction should remain a force of resistance and meaningful change.

Deanza Andriansyah is an Opinion Intern for the winter 2025 quarter. She can be reached at dandrian@uci.edu.

Edited by Zahira Vasquez and Gabrielle Neve Landavora.