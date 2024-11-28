Theater Thursday: Gladiator II

Director Ridley Scott returns to ancient Rome in “Gladiator II,” the sequel to his Oscar-winning film “Gladiator.” After a tragedy befalls Lucius Aurelius (Paul Mescal), he is enslaved and forced to fight for his freedom in the Colosseum. “Gladiator II” was released on Nov. 22.

The original “Gladiator,” released in 2000, embodies a mode of epic storytelling that’s become a rarity in modern film. The movie is an expensive historical drama with huge action set pieces, movie stars and a character-centric story that takes precedence over spectacle. Set to the rich historical backdrop of Roman Antiquity, the film has been recognized for its incredible production design, captivating performances and intelligent screenplay.

Ever since its release, the team behind “Gladiator” has toyed with the possibility of a sequel. From a hybrid prequel with character resurrections to the infamous draft entitled “Christ Killer,” it’s safe to say there’s been no shortage of unconventional ideas. What they eventually landed on in “Gladiator II” feels more natural, albeit in some ways a bit too familiar.

“Gladiator II” is clearly afraid to deviate too much from the “Gladiator” playbook. While many details are altered, the framework of the first two acts is essentially identical to the first film. Like Maximus Meridius (Russell Crowe) from the original, Lucius engages in a large battle and suffers a great personal tragedy, after which he is captured, sold into slavery and forced to fight as a gladiator. The story is admittedly great, but the second time around it lacks a certain dramatic weight.

The film is so predictable that when a major deviation occurs it comes as a genuine shock. This third act turn brings Macrinus (Denzel Washington) — the slave owner of Lucius — into the forefront of the story. Washington is a highlight of the film, emerging to deliver an electric and memorable performance. This section of “Gladiator II” is fantastically entertaining and provides a glimpse into what could have been, had the rest of the movie maintained a similar sense of originality.

Unfortunately, the writing in “Gladiator II” doesn’t hold a candle to its predecessor. At times it seems outright disinterested in providing the emotional depth achieved in the first film. Whereas “Gladiator” spends 45 minutes establishing the emotional stakes for Maximus, in Gladiator II Lucius’ character is hardly explored until that timestamp. Given their similarities, it’s almost as if the filmmakers expect viewers to mentally fuse the two characters.

The original “Gladiator” is filled with memorable quotes such as “He must kill your name before he kills you” and “Are you not entertained?” The film uses dialogue to immerse the audience and bring the classical world of Rome to life. While screenwriter David Scarpa does his best to imitate “Gladiator’s” iconic dialogue in “Gladiator II,” one would be hard-pressed to find a single memorable exchange throughout the film.

But what “Gladiator II” lacks in substance it makes up for in spectacle.

The film restores Rome to its full glory with marvelous sets, costumes and visual effects. It would have been all too easy for the filmmakers to shoot the film in a studio with a bunch of green screens. Instead, “Gladiator II” treats audiences to the full potential of a big Hollywood production with immersive location shooting and sets filled with hundreds of extras. All of these elements coalesce to deliver grandiose visuals fit for the big screen.

But it doesn’t end there. “Gladiator II” is action-packed with multiple memorable action sequences. Highlights include a naval siege of a Numidian fortress, a gladiatorial face-off with a rhinoceros and an expertly choreographed final duel. The film doesn’t shy away from blood either. There are countless deaths and dismemberments, many of which will have viewers squirming in their seats.

It’s easy to dismiss a film like “Gladiator II.” But in a world of “Red Ones” and “Madame Webs,” a viscerally exciting and narratively lackluster blockbuster is truly the lesser of two evils.

Make no mistake, there is talent required to make a film as riotously entertaining as this – sound designers, action coordinators, cinematographers and editors to name a few. Films like “Gladiator II” operate on a level of precision that wouldn’t be possible without these craft-people’s skills.

In the age of modern movie-going, viewers not only need a reason to watch a movie, they need a reason not to just wait for it to show up on Netflix. Films like “Gladiator II” remind audiences what experiences are worth seeing on the big screen. Spectacle isn’t a muddy CGI battle in the third act of some superhero movie. Spectacle is blood and dust in the arena, the march of a thousand centurions and the shadow of the Colosseum as seen in “Gladiator II.”

Are you not entertained?

Drew Askeland is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. He can be reached at daskelan@uci.edu.

Edited by Alaina Retodo and Annabelle Aguirre.