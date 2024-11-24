Supporting UCI Arts will help bring the community together

If you have ever walked down Ring Road and approached the bridge by the Hill Bookstore, there’s a chance you might have encountered a band or group of musicians playing music late at night. Moments like these do something that the Editorial Board has critiqued UCI for not having enough of — memorable third space moments that bring the community together.

While UCI may not have a football team or many dedicated places for community building, there is a vibrant space of artists creating and performing for students. The UCI arts community has been transforming classrooms and buildings into art galleries, concert spaces, comedy sessions and more. The student community should not only support our fellow Anteater artists and performers but also encourage for more of these events to happen. If a stronger demand for the arts is present, it’s possible that in the future there can be more infrastructure dedicated to these spaces as well.

There are a couple of accessible and affordable theaters for students to attend to, such as the Irvine Barclay Theatre, Winifred Smith Hall, Claire Trevor Theatre and more. There, from orchestras to musical theaters, there are an abundance of productions being showcased. Some notable student-run performance groups include Black Door Theatre Company, Brown Bag Theatre Company, Bare Bones Dance Theater, Musical Improv Collective and many more. UCI also has a large art community that is constantly showcasing their work through art galleries at the University Art Gallery and Contemporary Arts Center Gallery. Many of these galleries have free attendance as well, so students are welcome to walk in and enjoy an accessible museum-like moment.

Besides these dedicated spaces for the arts, many of these events also happen around campus as well. The bridge by the bookstore is just one example of a space being turned into a performance stage for students to enjoy. Last year, the Social Science Labs was turned into an outdoor art installation by UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art. The immersive art experience, dubbed “Plein-Air en Plein Air,” projected landscape paintings onto the outside walls of the Social Science Labs building. Open Jam at UCI, a music appreciation and performance club, often hosts their open-mic sessions in classrooms or at Aldrich Park. They also host open mic busking events, which happen off campus at public spaces.

These are just a few examples of Anteater artists transforming unconventional spaces around them to not only create art but to perform it for the community to see. Moments like these, where a student can take a break from their late night classes and listen to some tunes or plan a gallery art day with friends without having to drive far to a museum, can help forge the community to be stronger and closer together.

UCI should not only recognize its students doing such activities but use it as an opportunity to create more infrastructure and spaces for the arts to thrive at. While we have our theaters and concert halls, UCI should take it upon itself to create more open stages or gallery spaces on campus. It shouldn’t have to be limited to students within the university arts programs as there are plenty of artistic clubs and organizations who need spaces to perform or showcase their talents as well. Doing so will bring the community closer together and create more dedicated third spaces for the entire community.

UCI student artists and performers have and continue to make our campus a more vibrant and collective community. Supporting them by attending their performances or galleries not only helps them but also brings everyone closer together. As a large school that lacks school-spirit and has an overwhelming academic environment, the arts can ensure that students are having an enriching college experience.



Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.