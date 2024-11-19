Fall Fest gives students a chance to unwind 

ASUCI’s Campus Spirit Commission turned the Moss Cove AB into an intimate fall-themed festival on Nov. 12, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Coined the Zotumn Fall Fest, three game stations, a photobooth, pumpkins, fairy lights and a spread of candy welcomed visitors. After being greeted by the commission’s staff and interns, guests were directed to a sign in sheet and invited to play all four games — Tin Man Knockdown, Pumpkin Ring Toss and a duck pond matching game. Based on their performance in each game, they would earn tickets that would go toward a prize from the candy table.

The Campus Spirit Commission is part of the Student Services Vice President’s office and is one of six commissions that aim to encourage student engagement on campus. Its main role is to foster a fun and welcoming environment away from the classroom. This school year, it has combined with another commission — Student Experience — and the two will collaborate to plan events year-round, such as the annual Winter Formal and Homecoming.

The inaugural festival is the first event hosted by the Spirit Commission in the 2024-25 school year.

Second-year students Yena Kim and Jocelyn Abou-Fares are two spirit commissioners who worked alongside nine interns to organize the event, which they said was a chance for students to wind down after midterms.

“When we were planning it, we kind of just wanted to think of things that we enjoyed in our childhood. And one of that was like the fall-fest carnivals that we had in elementary school. So, we thought it would be really fun to have one here,” Kim told New University.

“We wanted people that have a chance where they can just come play games and take a break, take their mind off school and everything,” Abou-Fares added.

Abou-Fares said the event is one way the student commission is encouraging students to enjoy their time on campus and not focus their efforts entirely on learning, especially for those who do not live nearby and may find it difficult to do so.

Zotumn was a chance for fourth year business administration student Genesis Gutierrez to integrate with the campus community.

“I like coming to these things. [It] helps me catch up a lot with people …I’m a commuter, so it’s kind of hard, feeling connected to student life.” Guiterrez told New University.

According to Kim and Abou-Fares, commission members tend to fall into a rhythm when coming up with ideas.

“Our minds are always the same,” Abou-Fares said. “We love to hear from [our interns] and then incorporate their ideas into the event. Because that’s something I wanted as an intern. I wanted my ideas to be seen more.”

Getting the necessary approvals for the event however, made it a bit more challenging, and the planning process was about a two-month period. Getting games approved by professional staff took approximately four weeks.

In addition to having to change activities that did not meet safety criteria, the group had to make other considerations like student preferences and event promotion. One such concern was about adding water to the duck pond, which Kim said is understandable.

“There is a hectic process to it, with all the rules and everything. But it’s ultimately worth it in the end,” Abou-Fares said.

In total, 120 students came to the event, with around 20 students being in the room at any given time.

It is unsure whether or not the fall fest will be repeated in later years — that is for future commissioners to decide. Nevertheless, the best part about being in the commission, Kim says, is the discretion they are allowed when it comes to what events they choose to hold each year.

The commission’s next event will be in front of Langson Library, where free hot chocolate will be provided and students can make candy grams from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12.

Mariam Farag is a Features Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. She can be reached at msfarag@uci.edu.

Edited by Annabelle Aguirre, Sofia Feeney