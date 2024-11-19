Democrat Dave Min wins 47th Congressional District seat, defeats Scott Baugh

Democratic state Sen. David Min won California’s highly contested 47th Congressional District seat on Nov. 13, defeating Republican Scott Baugh.

The Associated Press declared Min the winner after returns from the Orange County Registrar of Voters showed Min with an 8,758 vote lead — the largest margin seen at the time of the call — based on approximately 93% of total estimated votes counted.

Min’s victory keeps the competitive district, which includes Irvine, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and portions of other Orange County cities, in Democratic hands. Both parties viewed the race as critical to their efforts to control the U.S. House of Representatives.

Min declared victory on Nov. 12 in a social media post on X. In a press release, Min said he was ready to head to Washington “with eyes wide open.”

“In Congress, I will carry on the fight to protect our democracy, safeguard our freedoms, and expand the economic opportunity at the heart of the American Dream,” Min wrote.

Baugh conceded the race the same day in a statement on X.

Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh. Photo by Steve.A.Dore.4 / Wikimedia Commons / CC0

“It has become clear that despite running a strong campaign, connecting with voters, and mobilizing an incredible volunteer effort — that effort is going to come up a little short,” Baugh wrote. “Despite the outcome of this race, I remain hopeful and optimistic about America because the American people are entrepreneurial, industrious, creative and are rooted in the values that made this country the greatest country in the history of the world.”

This election marks Baugh’s second consecutive loss in the district after he was narrowly defeated by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter in 2022. Porter’s decision to not seek reelection this cycle to instead run for a U.S. Senate seat set off the contest to determine her successor.

Min, a former professor at the UCI School of Law, leaned heavily on his record in the State Senate and highlighted work on climate change, gun safety and affordable housing throughout his campaign. He assured voters he would bring the same focus to Congress by working to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade and pushing for an assault weapons ban.

Min’s campaign called Baugh a “MAGA extremist” loyal to President-elect Donald Trump. Campaign ads also painted Baugh as a supporter of a national abortion ban.

Min faced ongoing criticisms over his May 2023 DUI arrest.

Baugh, a former Republican State Assemblyman, emphasized border security, cutting government spending and public safety over the course of his campaign. He criticized Min for being “soft on crime” and claimed Min’s work in the State Senate had resulted in “out-of-control policies.”

Baugh’s history also gained attention during his campaign. In 1999, he paid $47,900 in civil fines for violations of state campaign financing laws.

Total spending across both candidates in the race exceeded $8 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Min raised over $6 million while Baugh raised more than $4 million. This is down from 2022, when Porter outraised Baugh $26 million to $3 million.

Democrats have made inroads in traditionally-conservative Orange County since 2018, when the party won all Congressional seats in the county. This year, Republicans gained a slight edge in the number of voter registrations in the district, hoping the shift would fuel them to victory.

Turnout trends ultimately favored Min, with higher participation among younger and suburban voters in Irvine fueling Min’s lead.

The same result did not materialize for House Democrats nationwide.

Republicans secured 218 House seats on Nov. 13, enough to give them control of the chamber. The win gives them unified control of Washington with their newly-won majority in the Senate and Trump in the White House.

Kian Momeny is a News Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. He can be reached at kmomeny@uci.edu.