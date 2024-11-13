UC Irvine Women’s Volleyball team falls to UC San Diego in four-set match

On November 8th, UC Irvine’s Women’s Volleyball team (14-11, 8-6) was defeated by UC San Diego (16-9, 10-4) in a four-set match, with final scores of 25-18, 22-25, 20-25 and 20-25. Despite their efforts to halt UC San Diego’s momentum, UC Irvine was unable to turn the tide in their favor.

Set 1

UC Irvine came out strong in the first set, quickly establishing an early lead and maintaining control throughout. Junior outside hitter Kendra MacDonald played a pivotal role, delivering several key kills and ensuring the Anteaters stayed ahead with a large point gap. UC San Diego managed to rally and tie the set at 15-15 and again at 17-17. However, UC Irvine’s defense held firm, with graduate student opposite hitter Katie Smith stepping up to make several critical digs, keeping the rallies alive and preventing UCSD from gaining any sustained momentum. UC Irvine’s offense gained even more momentum with a dominant six-point run to close out the set with a 25-18 victory.

Set 2

The second set began with a strong start from UC Irvine, as they went on a five-point run, establishing an early 6-1 lead. However, UC San Diego quickly responded, going on a four-point run of their own to shift the momentum. UC Irvine remained competitive, with several blocks and kills from graduate student middle blocker Ella Gardiner. Despite the efforts, UCSD’s offense gradually gained steam. The set became a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging points, but UCSD’s late-game push proved too much for Irvine to handle. A few errors from UC Irvine allowed UCSD to close out the set with a 25-22 win, leveling the match at 1-1.

Set 3

In the third set, UC Irvine came out with determination, looking to extend the match after a tough loss in the second set. Both teams exchanged points early on, with UC Irvine keeping the score close. The set saw several ties, including at 7-7 and 13-13, as MacDonald and sophomore setter Nicole Feliciano contributed with kills and assists. However, UC San Diego kept the pressure on with strong serving and offensive plays, maintaining a slight lead throughout. The set was tied at 20-20, with both teams battling fiercely for the advantage. In the final stretch, UCSD capitalized on a series of service aces and timely attacks, going on a five-point run to close out the set 25-20.

Set 4

The set began with several ties, including at 8-8, as both teams traded points in a back-and-forth battle. However, UCSD broke away with a dominant seven-point run, maintaining their momentum. UC Irvine continued to push back, but UCSD’s consistent serving and another five-point run proved too much to overcome. As the set neared its conclusion, UCSD went on a three-point run to close out the match, winning the set 25-20 and securing a 3-1 victory.

While UC Irvine showed strong skill and resilience, especially in the competitive second and third sets, UC San Diego’s all-around performance ultimately led them to victory. UC Irvine soon fell to Long Beach State on Nov. 9 in a closely contested match. They will take on UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 15 and Cal Poly on Nov. 16 next week for their final regular-season road trip.

Abigail Park is a Sports Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. She can be reached at appark@uci.edu.

Edited by Jack Fedor and Jaheem Conley.