Album review: ‘Chromakopia’ – Tyler, the Creator

Tyler Gregory Okonma, known professionally as Tyler, the Creator, released one of the biggest albums of the year, “Chromakopia,” on Oct. 28. In his over-a-decade-long musical career, Tyler has garnered massive critical and online fame. With this newest release, he reenters the spotlight to detail how much of a personal burden it truly is.

Anticipation for Tyler’s next release had been building since his last full-length record. But, the new album was shrouded in secrecy until a sudden announcement on X when a video snippet of the single “St. Chroma” triggered fan speculation and hype. Tyler is not alone in this, as the album has a hefty list of surprise guest features.

Tyler assumes the role of Saint Chroma, donning a soldier’s dress uniform, twin-peaked hair, and a distinctive brown plastic mask to hide his identity. The Chroma personifies Tyler’s duality of being an active public figure and the paranoia that comes with it.

Although Tyler is outgoing and eccentric in his public persona, he builds St. Chroma’s personality through a lyrical approach evocative of a memoir, relating stories of fatherhood, abandonment and his commitment to a relationship.

“St. Chroma” was the first song to be revealed on X. Much of the album’s core is introduced like a soldier’s march into the world of fame. It starts with a brief snippet of his mother talking, a voice of inspiration in that world he entered.

“NOID,” the lead single, was released on Oct. 21. A video segment released on X showcased its first two minutes, introducing the despair surrounding Saint Chroma. The song features heavy guitar instrumentals that keep the listener on edge, much like the paranoia of being stalked and followed by paparazzi. For many celebrities, hostility toward invasive press or journalists is commonplace, pushing many away from the spotlight and such grievances with the album’s duel plot: Saint Chroma and Tyler’s publicity will only cause him paranoia about every action.

Although the album has commentary regarding fame, Tyler also incorporates an introspection into his life. “Like Him” is a telling example. He recites phrasing that a mother would say to their son’s resemblance to an estranged father. Many celebrities go through high-profile cases of parental scrobbling, divorce or infidelity, leading to many children going through familial trauma.

“Darling, I” and “Hey Jane” play companion roles in depicting how love and logic conflict. “Darling, I” is a familiar story about how people continue to put themselves through relationship turmoil, jumping from one partner to another. Constantly getting hurt and having commitment issues lead to the consequences of “Hey Jane.” The song is a conversation between two partners dealing with a sudden pregnancy and the back-and-forth fear that comes with such a predicament. It is a heartbreaking retelling of crescendoing events as each person reveals their concerns.

The remaining tracks and the album are some of Tyler’s most cohesive storytelling, and the album is an excellent addition to his concept album lineup. “Saint Chroma” will be one of his most memorable, well-played characters, expressing his anger and worry about the music industry.

Connor Moody is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. He can be reached at cwmoody@uci.edu.

Edited by June Min and Annabelle Aguirre.