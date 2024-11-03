Ways to vote on campus

Voters will elect their next president, senators, congressional representatives and local city officials on Nov. 5. UCI students are able to vote early or through other means on campus if they so desire.

Vote In Person

In-person voting locations will be open on Election Day at the University Hills Community Center and the UCI Student Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The centers will also be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2-4.

Students who have previously voted are not required to bring a form of ID. First-time voters are encouraged to bring Student ID displaying name and photo, drivers license, passport, or utility bill in the event they are asked for identification.

Vote by Mail

Students may drop off their ballots at the Campus Ballot Drop Box located on West Peltason Drive and Pereira Drive in Lot 5 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 5 and received by Nov. 12 with a signature match to state records to be deemed valid.

Students tabling on Ring Road for voting pledges recommend utilizing ZotFinder for their “Polling Locations & Drop Box” feature.

Voting Events

The Associated Students of UC Irvine (ASUCI) and Associated Graduated Students (AGS) are collaborating to offer “Stop Zot N’ Vote” buses. “Stop Zot N’ Vote” will pick you up from certain stops and take you to the Student Center where in-person voting occurs.

The bus stops include pickups at VDCN stops 1, 2, and 3, East Campus Housing at Arroyo Vista. California Avenue and Adobe Circle South near the ARC and Verano Place and Palo Verde with drop-offs at Student Center in-person voting on Nov. 2 and 3. Students who ride with Stop Zot N’ Vote can receive an Anteater Vote Sticker and candy while supplies last.

The ASUCI Office of the External Vice President will host a Voter Palooza event on Election Day from 1-3 p.m. on the Student Center Terrace. For additional information voters can visit the ASUCI-AGS-created General Election Student Voter Guide.

Students who wish to vote off campus should visit the California Secretary of State’s website for further information on voting locations and drop boxes throughout the state.



Felipe Juarez Molina is a News Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. He can be reached at juarezmf@uci.edu.