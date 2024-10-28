Rosé and Bruno Mars mark the global collab with ‘APT.’

We’re passing the drinks to Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who dropped their bomb of a collaboration on Oct. 17 titled “APT.” The single is a play on the Korean drinking game — characterized by hand-stacking and the repeated “apateu apateu” (apartment apartment) hook — transformed into a bopping 2010s grunge-pop jam. Even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” as the fastest-growing male-female debut, the song has deservingly exploded across global audiences.

The unexpected duo shocked the internet with Mars’ cheeky Instagram post, captioned with what sounded like an elaborate fanfiction draft drawing up their flirty late-night antics together. Confused yet thoroughly entertained, fans wondered what the deal was. That is, until “APT.” made its surprise release on YouTube two days after.

“APT.” rides on this surprise appeal, as the song itself is just as unexpectedly loveable as its buildup. The duo is bringing back “fun music,” throwing audiences back to a sound and style they didn’t even realize they missed. What makes the song so memorable is the fact that it’s not trying to lean into the ideals of current music styles or narratives the world is already hooked onto. Rosé and Mars are reeling listeners into a new blend of music and culture that they can call uniquely their own.

The music video makes an impression from the get-go, styled with dusty pink hues and leather fits in the comic grunge direction of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Calling for the return of “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” Mars is playing with nostalgic 2010s synths and beats in his production that reach for a kind of Disney Channel kitschiness.

Mars has been on a track of return, revived through his August release with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile.” The apocalyptic story of tragic love was a gut-wrenching vocal performance from the two incredible singers, blowing up his musical return after three years. Their duet showed stunning chemistry in their voices and was a certain reminder of both artists’ talent.

Yet, Mars shows a different chemistry with Rosé in “APT.,” demonstrating the kind of youthful playfulness that comes from their unabashed intimacy.

Despite the casual vibe of the song, the two do not relent in showing off what they’re here to do: sing. They trade between the playful chanting chorus and the belting verses that you could imagine rocking out to at your next karaoke session. Rosé’s voice is especially ideal for the pop-punk bridge, channeling her inner Avril Lavigne into a rugged, “Hold on, hold on / I’m on my way.”

As Rosé’s first solo project under THEBLACKLABEL, the song takes its stance as the lead single for her first studio album, “rosie.” She is teaming up with Atlantic Records to get up close and personal in this upcoming project, a full-length record with all of the leeway to explore a range of emotions.

“I have poured my blood and tears into this album,” Rosé said in an Instagram post announcing the album. “I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

“APT.” is equally as masterful of a blend of Rosé and Mars’ musical styles as it is of their cultures and backgrounds. Rosé’s venture into the Western market draws from her career in Korea, as she incorporates her Korean heritage into her music.

The “Apartment” game is Rosé’s favorite Korean drinking game. The song opens with Rosé reciting the lines that typically initiate the average Korean drinking game. “Chaeyoung’s [Rosé’s] favorite random game / Random game / Game start!” She even posted a brief tutorial for the game on Tiktok, sharing the fun with those who have never played before.

Social media has been quick to catch on, with creators singing and dancing along to the catchy “apateu apateu” whether they speak Korean or not. Even in the song, Mars jumps in with his little “geonbae geonbae” (cheers cheers) during his verse. Fun is a universal language, and the infectious laughter and groove spread by the song are sure to leave a mark on the global music scene.

Whether you are previously a Blink, a fan of Bruno Mars or have just stumbled upon the song by chance, “APT.” is sure to be an immediate classic. The song strikes a unique appeal in its fresh yet nostalgic sound. Still, this is only a taste of Rosé’s upcoming work, and there is much more to see with the full release of “rosie,” set for Dec. 6.

Alaina Retodo is a 2024-2025 Arts & Entertainment Assistant Editor. They can be reached at aretodo@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn and Annabelle Aguirre.