Tuesday tunes: ‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’ 

Charli XCX transforms her musical story by releasing her new addition to the “BRAT” saga as the seasons change from summer to fall. “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” is a compilation of remixes from the first “BRAT” album release, now featuring multiple acclaimed and underground artists and producers.

With the original “BRAT” release, Charli set off an online cultural phenomenon, coining “Brat Summer” and prompting the start of her North American “SWEAT” tour with Troye Sivan to finish the Year of Brat with endless glamor and sass.

In September, Charli announced that a new album version would be released. On X, she posted a crumpled piece of paper revealing guest stars appearing on each remix while posting a series of Instagram stories leaking lyrics not seen before — striking a buzz of curiosity and anticipation.



The first disk of “Brat and it’s completely different but still Brat” features remixes of all the preceding original works to varying degrees. Many tracks utilize new beats, rhythms, and lyrics to evolve from the originals. Charli has set off a year for Brats, but this latest iteration is half an evolution and, unfortunately, half a mess. Most of the non-single remixes lost a lot of substance when put through the production ringer a second time, leaving some feeling half-baked.



To pose a contrast, the smash hit single “Guess featuring billie eilish” exploded onto the scene on Aug. 1. With a sensual duet following the original track’s release, the song peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard charts. Eilish’s smokey and smooth delivery of the arousing new lyrics exemplified the original song’s overtly sexual nature, leading fans and influencers to flood the track across TikTok.

One more noticeable track is one of the best, “365 featuring shygirl.” If the original track was the party, this is the reception. The bumping dark ambiance is a fitting addition, allowing the song to stand alone as a remarkable sequel. The music incorporates a lyrical segment directly from Shygirl’s 2023 song “thicc,” blessing the song with an enhanced party and steamy feeling.

Another great highlight is “I think about it all the time featuring bon iver.” This transforms the original track into a beautiful ballad. Bon Iver’s newly written verses add extraordinary emotional depth and seriousness to the song — so well that it stands in a league of its own, removed from the original.

However, these are just some of the better remixes on the disk. The remaining tracks lose the chaotic edge of what it means to be a party idol. Rather than evolve from the original, some conflict with the seasonal transition built by the two albums.

Two disappointing divergences were “Mean girls featuring julian casablancas” and “I might say something stupid featuring the 1975 & jon hopkins.” These songs miss the mark on what makes a decent remix.



“Mean girls” is the anthem for unleashing bad girl angst, yet the new version sounds like a thrown-together and poorly mixed indie techno duet, ultimately missing the point of the original song. Casablancas — a legend in the alternative pop-rock scene — fails to capture any compelling feeling, sounding bored throughout his heavily autotuned verses.

“I might say something stupid” was originally a vulnerable tear-jerker that offers a provocative break from the dance floor, but the remix destroys the emotion. It starts as a slow piano ballad, transitioning oddly into a guitar section in the third verse. The song switches perspectives to Matty Healy, losing the impact and vision of the original’s intimacy into what happens in Charli’s mind. The song also drags to more than four minutes — over twice the length of the original — and does not use that time well.

The new Brat addition is a mixed bag with its ups and downs: tracks that complement each other well and some that fall flat equally as hard. The fortunate situation is that it is not a Brat train wreck.

Although a slight letdown, it will do little to dent the album’s popularity. If anything, the album’s weak spots leave more appreciation for the artistry of Charli and her collaborators, accentuating how well-balanced the originals are. The best of the remixes means there is potential in anything.

Connor Moody is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. He can be reached at cwmoody@uci.edu.

Edited by Alaina Retodo.