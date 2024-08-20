Tuesday, August 20, 2024
UCI Women’s soccer shuts out Saint Mary’s in season opener, 3-0

By: Sports Writer
Photo provided by UCI Athletics (image from scrimmage against LMU, August 5th)
The UC Irvine Women’s Soccer Team (1-0-0) started the season strong with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Saint Mary’s Gaels (0-1-0) in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

After winning the Big West Championship last season, the Anteaters have their sights set on improving on their 10-8-6 record and advancing further in the NCAA tournament. Last year, they fell in the third round to Nebraska in a disappointing 4-0 blowout. 

The Anteaters got off to a quick start as, not even a minute into the game, a breakaway drive by UCI freshman forward Clara Samson led to an early 1-0 lead for the Anteaters. From there, the ‘Eaters took control of the first half, showcasing some fantastic ball control. They maintained possession throughout the half and prevented the Gaels from finding any scoring opportunities. Saint Mary’s junior forward Tessa Salvestrin attempted to find a goal with an ambitious shot that would’ve gone in were it not for UCI graduate goalkeeper Ashley Naylor.

The ‘Eaters continued their offensive dominance as junior midfielder Mia Colombini slipped a pass to senior forward Kaitlyn Paculba, who tapped it past Saint Mary’s sophomore goalkeeper Kate Plachy to take a 2-0 lead at the 30-minute mark.

Frustrations mounted for the Gaels as Saint Mary’s senior defender Khalia Gathright tackled Paculba from behind, resulting in a red card and prompt ejection from the game.

The second half of the match showcased more of the same offensive dominance by the Anteaters, as Paculba scored another goal off an assist by UCI graduate defender Lawson Willis, putting the Anteaters up 3-0 and all but ensuring that the game would end in an UCI victory.

UCI’s defensive prowess was on full display in this match, allowing two shots from Gael forwards Salvestrin and sophomore Sydney Middaugh, both of which were saved by UCI goalkeepers Naylor and sophomore Laurynn Ziller. It felt as if the two were in control of the tempo the entire game, barely giving the Gaels any breathing room to generate scoring opportunities.

The Anteaters looked to build their hot start on Sunday, Aug. 18, where they lost 0-3 to No. 2 Stanford University at Cagan Stadium, and will look to regroup Thursday, Aug. 22, where they will play their first home game against San Diego at Anteater Stadium.

Ved Patil is a Sports Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. He can be contacted at patilv2@uci.edu

Edited by Benjamin Flores and Jaheem Conley

