Week of debates close with ASUCI presidential debate

The Associated Students of UCI (ASUCI) Elections Commission and New University hosted the last debate of the week on April 9. Candidate Summer Tram Anh Phan, the current Academic Affairs Vice President (AAVP), and candidate Gabriel Mutsvangwa, a currentAt-Large Senator — faced off in the Crystal Cove Auditorium at the Student Center.

Elections Commissioner Nicole Nowak moderated the hour-long event, which was livestreamed by New University and recorded by ASUCI. The event began with the candidates on stage at 5:05 p.m.

Phan, a third year microbiology and immunology major, opened her opening statement with her priorities as the potential ASUCI president. She emphasized her dedication to integrity as a public servant.

“I’m running for president, not because I really, really want to have the title,” Phan said during the debate. “I want access to those rooms making these decisions and being able to advocate for students.”

Phan shared that her goal was to represent student interests when major decisions at UCI are being made.

When asked by moderator Nowak about his priorities as the potential ASUCI president, Mutsvangwa, a second year political science and economics double major, laid out his finance-centered plan. He highlighted inaccessibility to basic needs, stress over financial security and the struggle to feel safe and protected on campus as his primary concerns.

Mutsvangwa shared his core sentiment was to amplify the concerns of students.

“We need to ensure students’ experiences, perspectives and input are not only addressed, but also directly implemented into our campus affairs,” Mutvangwa said in the debate. “I’m running to put your voice to action.”

After their opening statements, the candidates shed light on the work they have done in ASUCI and the experience they have had during their involvement with student and administrative affairs.

Phan worked as both AAVP and as a part of the Campus Climate Commission — a group operating under ASUCI. In her time working both positions, Phan described the valuable experience she gained that would give her a skill set honed to be an effective ASUCI president.

“I’ve been having these conversations with administration regarding campus safety, basic needs,” Phan said. “I’ve been meeting with departments regularly and they all know me by name.”

Phan went on to name the numerous organizations and establishments she has engaged with including UCI Police Department and the International Center.

“I have the experience, I have the background knowledge, institutional knowledge that is required to succeed in this role.”

Mutsvangwa shared his experience working not only for ASUCI but also part of the UC Council for Student Fees — which works in conjunction with the UC Board of Regents — and the vice chair of the Student Advisor Committee. Mutsvangwa took time during the debate to share his experience in these positions.

“I work closely with the provost and executive vice chancellor to allocate a quarter of a million dollars to keep student programs funded, protect student programs, but also to increase the access that we have to them,” Mutsvangwa said.

Standing at opposing podiums, the two candidates shared many goals: increased accessibility to campus resources, a safer campus and attention to student needs. Phan championed student safety and partnership with campus organizations while Mutsvangwa prioritized financial aid and re-allocating funds to support financially insecure students.

Voting opened to UCI undergraduates on Monday, April 13 at 9 a.m. and closes on Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.



Griffin Chan is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. He can be reached at griffilc@uci.edu.